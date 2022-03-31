ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

By Rich Duprey
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

After the technology sector's recent meltdown that saw the Nasdaq 100 index plummet by more than 20% and cross the bear market threshold at its nadir, tech stocks have been racing higher.

Between March 14 (the Nasdaq's low point) and March 28, the tech-laden index has gained 14%, while the S&P 500 is up almost 9%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up just 5.3%. Semiconductors are leading the way back, with stocks like Nvidia and Intel posting double-digit gains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jMFEl_0evJWr3M00

Image source: Getty Images.

Obviously, no one knows in advance when markets will crash nor when they will reach inflection points and turn upward again, which is why it pays to not take your money out of stocks when times look bleak. Instead, the right course is to remain in the market, and if possible to take advantage by buying shares of good companies that have been beaten down.

Although the Nasdaq 100 has cut its losses by more than half, there are still good bargains in the tech sector -- among them, this pair of companies with explosive growth potential.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zOPnA_0evJWr3M00

Image source: Getty Images.

Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is a data analytics shop that once crunched numbers solely for shadowy agencies in the spy world and national security state, but has since expanded into Big Data for enterprise-level businesses.

The stock has bounced off its February lows, but it remains 55% below its 52-week high, and is as good a buy now as has been at almost any time since its 2020 initial public offering. Offered at just $10 a share, Palantir's stock today trades less than 30% above that level, even though Wall Street forecasts it will grow earnings at a compound annual rate of 40% a year for the next five years, and its revenue is expected to more than double to over $3.5 billion by the middle of the decade.

Although Palantir's government analytics platform, Gotham, still provides 58% of its annual revenue, Foundry, the commercial side of its business, particularly in the U.S., is the faster-growing segment.

Its U.S. business sales more than doubled in 2021, and its U.S. commercial count rose nearly five-fold for the year. Net dollar retention, or how much revenue has expanded or contracted over a certain time period, jumped to 150% in 2021 for its enterprise customers, outpacing the 146% gain for its government contracts. So both businesses are growing smartly, but there is more expansion opportunity on the private sector side.

Palantir Technologies has risen by 35% from its low point, but the company looks to have plenty of upside for years to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ER8Qx_0evJWr3M00

Image source: Getty images.

AT&T

Investors have a unique chance to connect with AT&T (NYSE: T) again before the spinoff of WarnerMedia, which will be merged with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDAQ: DISCK) to form a new business, of which AT&T will own 71%. The entertainment business proved a misguided acquisition that saddled AT&T with debt. By shedding it, the telecom will be able to more narrowly focus its attention on its communications operations at a time when the adoption of 5G is taking off.

However, the markets seem to have instead focused mostly on the fact that AT&T will slash its dividend by nearly half following the divestiture. As a result, the telecom's stock has tumbled by 21% over the last year. However, AT&T's payout currently yields 8.7% annually. Even halved, it will still be one of the top dividend yields among the Fortune 500.

The deal is expected to close on April 5, at which time AT&T shareholders will receive 0.24 shares of the new Warner Bros Discovery company for each AT&T share they own. The telecom also said its board set its second-quarter dividend at $0.2775 per share. So investors in AT&T will still get a healthy dividend payment, will have shares in what could be a new growth company, and will have the growing value of the 5G communications space to look forward to.

It's expected that much of the growth will come from consumers spending more on enhanced video, augmented reality and virtual reality, and digital gaming over 5G networks. Swedish telecom Ericsson estimates that communications service providers like AT&T will receive $3.7 trillion of the anticipated $31 trillion the entire consumer 5G network market could be worth by 2030.

It's an explosive time for the segment, and AT&T investors should reap the rewards.

10 stocks we like better than AT&T
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AT&T wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022



Rich Duprey owns AT&T. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Intel, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Discovery (C shares) and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel and short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool

173K+

Followers

85K+

Posts

79M+

Views

Follow The Motley Fool and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Growth Stocks#Getty Images#Pltr#Big Data
CNBC

Jim Cramer says investors should buy these 11 recently-boosted dividend stocks

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday offered investors a list of dividend stocks whose yields recently increased, that he believes buyers should add to their portfolio. "You want bountiful dividends that are also safe, and the best way to determine a dividend's safety is by searching for the companies that have recently raised their payouts," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Motley Fool

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy Right Now

Dividend stocks have yielded a rich history of outperformance. This income trio offers low volatility, steady profitability, and rock-solid payouts. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Does World's Richest Man Elon Musk Live Frugally?

“Bro does not live like a billionaire. Bro lives at times below the poverty line,” Grimes said of Musk. One item that Grimes discussed was Musk’s decision to sell several homes and move to Texas and live in a less-than-$50,000 house. Despite being the richest person in the...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
173K+
Followers
85K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy