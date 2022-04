MARYLAND– In the Maryland General Assembly, Senator Addie Eckardt wants to bring more mental health resources to the State. She is trying to do this with her Mental Health Advance Directives bill, which would have the State Health Department develop and implement a public awareness campaign to encourage the use of mental health advance directives. In addition, a readily, accessible database would be made to have a treatment plan in place when individuals dealing with mental health are not able to ask for help on their own.

