Kenny Chesney Teases ‘Production Rehearsals’ With Behind the Scenes Photo of Tour

Kenny Chesney is gearing up for his 2022 tour, and he just gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at production rehearsals. The tour begins April 23 in Tampa, Florida, and ends August 27 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

The photo Chesney posted features a huge backdrop with the words “Who Lives Like We Do? We Do” emblazoned on it. There are also other banners with Chesney’s signature “No Shoes Nation” slogan. Kenny Chesney stands in the middle of the arena with the backdrops behind him, arms outstretched. “Production rehearsals started today. Can’t wait,” he captioned the photo.

Fans expressed their excitement in the comments, sharing love for the new tour. Chesney’s Here and Now Tour comes on the back of a new music video. The song “Everyone She Knows” is from his 2020 album “Here and Now,” but he recently shared a look at the making of the video.

“The new video for ‘Everyone She Knows’ I think truly captures this girl who is the ultimate free spirit,” Chesney said in an Instagram video about the song. “She’s cutting her own path in her life, she’s on her own journey, and she’s got a lot of friends asking her certain questions. She’s kind of the antitheses of what the rest of the world is pressuring her to do.”

Kenny Chesney had a big hand in making the video. He has previously talked about the character they wanted to capture with it. “We wanted to show her on the road, in the world, against a backdrop of the path not taken,” he said. “To me, those free spirits should be empowered to chase their dreams and show us what the rest of us miss.”

Kenny Chesney On the Production of ‘Everyone She Knows’ and Why It’s So Important

Kenny Chesney has previously spoken at length about the new music video; this new behind-the-scenes look just gives us more insight into the character and the song’s impact.

“I have been surrounded by strong women who lead these lives on their own terms my whole life,” Chesney has said. “Nothing is more powerful or interesting than a woman who has a sense of her destiny and is willing to go chase it. It’s not always conventional, but that’s what makes their passion so much stronger […] they have a way of embracing life that’s unlike anyone else – and I think that’s awesome.”

Both the video and the song are important for anyone discovering their goals and passions later in life. It tells the story of someone blazing their own path, and shirking society’s expectations. They’re chasing their happiness in whatever form it takes. It’s a great moment for anyone who’s feeling like they’re falling behind their peers. Essentially, there’s no timeline for our goals; do what makes you happy.