SEU To Launch Master Of Science In Nursing Program

LAKELAND, FL. – Beginning in the fall of 2022, Southeastern University (SEU) will be launching a new Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program that will be delivered in a fully online classroom.

Designed to prepare nurses to enhance their professional practice in a variety of settings, the MSN program is intended specifically for working nurses who require flexibility and easy accessibility in furthering their education.

“Nurses have been overwhelmed with caring for individuals during the pandemic and need the flexibility of 100% online studies in order to provide a sound structure for balancing both work and life,” said SEU’s Director of Nursing, Dr. Susan Tasker-Weaver.

SEU’s Director of Nursing, Dr. Susan Tasker-Weaver

The program will offer two concentration tracks in nursing education and nursing administration, with both tracks including the same 12-hour core curriculum.

The Nursing Administration track is fashioned to provide current and aspiring nurse managers and clinical nurse leaders with the skills and knowledge necessary to guide daily operations in a wide range of healthcare settings. In addition to the 12 hours of MSN core curriculum, this track requires 20 hours of additional coursework (in seven courses) and at least 200 practicum hours.

“If you have a passion to direct present and future healthcare policies, the administration track will prepare you for financial, ethical and resource management,” emphasized Tasker-Weaver. “You will be equipped to demonstrate skills in consultation and collaboration with interdisciplinary teams as well as other healthcare systems.”

Similar to the Nursing Administration track, the Nursing Education track requires 20 hours of additional coursework (in six courses) and at least 200 practicum hours. This track is designed to prepare nurses to teach in either an academic or healthcare setting by providing expertise in teaching strategies and curriculum design.

Tuition fees for the MSN program are $500 per credit hour. Federal and state financial aid, which can include grants and/or loan programs, will also be available for qualified applicants.

“We are so excited to offer the Master of Science in Nursing degree, as it will deepen students’ knowledge of nursing while also opening doors for graduates to pursue new opportunities and advance in their nursing careers,” said Dr. Aimee Franklin, dean of SEU’s College of Natural and Health Sciences.

For more information about SEU’s nursing programs or to apply for the MSN program, please visit https://www.seu.edu/nursing/ .

