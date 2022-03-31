ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

SEU To Launch Master Of Science In Nursing Program

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago

LAKELAND, FL. – Beginning in the fall of 2022, Southeastern University (SEU) will be launching a new Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program that will be delivered in a fully online classroom.

Designed to prepare nurses to enhance their professional practice in a variety of settings, the MSN program is intended specifically for working nurses who require flexibility and easy accessibility in furthering their education.

“Nurses have been overwhelmed with caring for individuals during the pandemic and need the flexibility of 100% online studies in order to provide a sound structure for balancing both work and life,” said SEU’s Director of Nursing, Dr. Susan Tasker-Weaver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2paPip_0evJTZKB00
SEU’s Director of Nursing, Dr. Susan Tasker-Weaver

The program will offer two concentration tracks in nursing education and nursing administration, with both tracks including the same 12-hour core curriculum.

The Nursing Administration track is fashioned to provide current and aspiring nurse managers and clinical nurse leaders with the skills and knowledge necessary to guide daily operations in a wide range of healthcare settings. In addition to the 12 hours of MSN core curriculum, this track requires 20 hours of additional coursework (in seven courses) and at least 200 practicum hours.

“If you have a passion to direct present and future healthcare policies, the administration track will prepare you for financial, ethical and resource management,” emphasized Tasker-Weaver. “You will be equipped to demonstrate skills in consultation and collaboration with interdisciplinary teams as well as other healthcare systems.”

Similar to the Nursing Administration track, the Nursing Education track requires 20 hours of additional coursework (in six courses) and at least 200 practicum hours. This track is designed to prepare nurses to teach in either an academic or healthcare setting by providing expertise in teaching strategies and curriculum design.

Tuition fees for the MSN program are $500 per credit hour. Federal and state financial aid, which can include grants and/or loan programs, will also be available for qualified applicants.

“We are so excited to offer the Master of Science in Nursing degree, as it will deepen students’ knowledge of nursing while also opening doors for graduates to pursue new opportunities and advance in their nursing careers,” said Dr. Aimee Franklin, dean of SEU’s College of Natural and Health Sciences.

For more information about SEU’s nursing programs or to apply for the MSN program, please visit https://www.seu.edu/nursing/ .

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Comments / 0

The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP

111K+

Followers

14K+

Posts

32M+

Views

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WT master’s program receives national accoldates

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University recently announced that one of its graduate programs was ranked highly by a national analyst. According to a news release from the university, West Texas A&M’s master of science in economics program was ranked as the second-best in the country by TFE Times, an online […]
CANYON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Lakeland, FL
Lakeland, FL
Education
WVNS

Area colleges to expand nursing programs with new funding

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Several colleges and universities across our region are receiving money to develop their nursing programs. New River Community and Technical College received over $420,000 to go towards their program. It will be used to create a paramedic to RN bridge program and expand their existing LPN programs to other locations. “It’s […]
COLLEGES
5NEWS

ATU nursing programs receive $675,000 in federal funds

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Tech University (ATU) nursing students in Russellville and Ozark will have access to simulated clinical situations thanks to federal funding secured by Congressman Steve Womack. ATU will receive $675,000 in federal funds to update simulation rooms and computer labs, purchase hospital beds, and purchase human...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Care#Health Sciences#Resource Management#College#Southeastern University#Msn#Director Of Nursing#Nursing Administration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
Metro News

Justice provides nursing education programs with financial boost

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly $23 million in grant funding has been awarded to 26 nursing education programs at colleges, universities, schools of nursing and career technical education centers across West Virginia. The University of Charleston is part of that funding and is set to receive $964,850. UC President Marty...
CHARLESTON, WV
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
111K+
Followers
14K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy