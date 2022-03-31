ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Police: Missing Alabama teen died at Mississippi hospital

By Summer Poole
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A Mobile teenager who was reported missing by the Mobile Police Department died last Thursday in a hospital in D'Iberville, Mississippi, police report.

According to the D'Iberville Police Department, first responders were called to a local hotel for a medical emergency just before 1 p.m. March 24. When officers arrived they found a girl who was unresponsive and had no identification on her. Members of D'Iberville Fire and American Medical Response treated her on the scene and transported her to a local hospital, where she later died. She remained in the hospital as "Jane Doe" until she was finally identified Sunday.

Louisiana man charged with 100 counts 1st degree rape involving a minor

On Sunday, the teenager was positively identified. WKRG News 5 reached out to D'Iberville Police and asked if she was Keyanna Sylvester, 13, who had previously been reported missing by MPD. In response, D'Iberville Police sent the news release about the woman who died at the hospital.

D'Iberville police officials say the case is being handled by multiple agencies and that they cannot give out any additional information at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the D'Iberville Police Department at (228)596-4252.

had.e.nuf
3d ago

How sad! A 13 year old kid has no idea how the world really is. Prayers for her family and friends. Very very sad ending. 🙏🙏

Glenda Turner
3d ago

Why are they calling a 13 year old girl a woman? RIP Prayers for the family 🙏🙏

Terry Williams
3d ago

Lord God help the family, friends and school mate cope with the loss of this child life

