Shelby County Auditor reminds voters that Absentee Ballot applications are available until May 23

(Shelby Co.) Shelby County Auditor, Mark Maxwell would like to remind all registered voters that absentee ballot applications for the June 7th Primary are available in his office until May 23rd.

If you plan on voting by mail, now would be a good time to call the Auditors office at 712-755-7687 – extension 6. Iowa code dictates that only one request per phone call/person is allowed. Copies may be made if one is mailed to you. A form is available on the Shelby County Website by clicking on the documents tab and then legal notices. This form must be printed and filled out. Voters may also choose to search on the internet for Iowa Secretary of State then click on the elections tab for more information such as “am I registered to vote” and tracking your absentee ballot. Only original completed absentee ballot request forms, completed and signed by eligible voters, filed in the Auditors office, will allow the ballot to be counted once the ballot is received. Maxwell reminds those with intention of voting absentee that on Wednesday, May 18th in-person absentee voting starts in the Courthouse, for those not wishing to mail a request or ballot.

Auditor Maxwell encourages all eligible electors to take part in the primary election. This is a primary election and you may only cast ballots for the political party that you chose to vote. If a person switches parties to vote a different party’s ballot, it is up to the voter to change their party affiliation back to the original party after election day.