ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

New LEGO Back to the Future sets land this week

By Adam Randall
thedigitalfix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Great Scott!’ I hear you cry, because the prospect of a brand new LEGO Back to the Future set has you more excited than Emmett Brown at a DeLorean convention. Featuring the iconic time-travelling car of Robert Zemeckis’ classic ‘80s trilogy, the set will be released on April 1 and is...

www.thedigitalfix.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar What's In The Box Sneak Peek Revealed (Exclusive)

We're not too far out from Funko Games' Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar Kickstarter, but if you want a sneak peek at everything that comes in the box, we've got you covered with an exclusive first look! Funko Games Lead Game Designer Dexter Stevens, Editorial Manager Ruby Wishnietsky, and Game Producer Korby Sears walk fans through some of the coolest aspects of the game, including the 12 gorgeous Dinosaur miniatures and the character cards that feature new abilities that you'll learn and scratch off as you move through the campaign. The 20 sided Amber Die will introduce chaos into the adventure as will the various stickers you place all across the board, and you can check out everything up close in the new video above.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Lego's 'Back to the Future' Time Machine Is Ready for Playtime

Lego on Thursday unveiled its latest Creator set, the time machine from the Back to the Future movie trilogy. Based on the DeLorean DMC-12, Lego's set will allow you to build not one, not two, but all three versions of the stainless-steel-bodied contraption. The box contains the parts for all...
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Netflix users around the world can’t get enough of this thrilling new historical series

Hands-down, one of the hottest Netflix shows is a spin-off of sorts, of a series from a completely different source that the streamer decided to green-light. The decision to do so, and give not only one but a total of three season-orders at this point to Vikings: Valhalla, is probably deserving of a bonus of some kind for the employee involved. Or at least an outsized degree of praise from higher-ups at the company. Because — well, just check out below how much this show is crushing it right now.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Zemeckis
CNET

The Best Sci-Fi TV Shows on Prime Video

Prime Video's interface doesn't do itself any favors in showing us the way to the best sci-fi TV shows it has to offer. Orphan Black, The Expanse, Counterpart and more do their genre the best, and they can all be unearthed from Prime Video's back catalog (with a little helping hand in this list). Fingers crossed you'll snag a hidden gem below.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of fresh streaming recommendations served from us to you. If you're after a bit of light-hearted sci-fi adventure, there's The Adam Project on Netflix – and when you've finished that, make sure you check out our guide to the ending explained. Meanwhile, Pixar's latest, Turning Red, is now on Disney Plus for more family-friendly fun.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Take a Full Look at the 'The Jetsons'/'The Flintstones' x Reebok Collection

For its latest collaboration, Reebok has teamed up with Warner Bros. on a collection centered around The Jetsons and The Flintstones. The special range of footwear and apparel is inspired by Hanna-Barbera’s 1987 made-for-television film, The Jetsons Meet the Flintstones. The classic movie brought the two animated series together, with the families brought to each other’s worlds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To The Future#Time Travel#The Future Time Machine
ComicBook

Lost Pokemon Card Resurfaces, Sells for Over $130,000

A rare Pokemon card has appeared "in the wild" for the first time in over 20 years, after it was sold for a major sum at auction. Earlier this year, a "Snap Magikarp" Pokemon trading card was auctioned off for 5 million yen (about $136,000 in US dollars), having made its way onto the open market for what appears to be the first time ever. The Snap Magikarp card was part of a CoroCoro magazine promotion to celebrate the launch of Pokemon Snap back in 1999 and involved entrants sending their photos from the game. Five winners had their photos printed onto "official" Pokemon cards, with each winner receiving 20 copies of their unique card. Most of the cards have made their way into the hands of various collectors, but the "Snap Magikarp" had never appeared in public, leaving many to believe that the card was lost to history.
GAMBLING
epicstream.com

All The Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix in April 2022

Netflix released the list of movies and TV shows coming to its streaming service in April 2022. Before fans can celebrate the return of Stranger Things this May, Netflix will be welcoming back several highly anticipated shows along with its usual batch of new movies. One of those highly anticipated shows is Ozark Season 4, Part 2, which will conclude the award-winning crime drama's run. The American series starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner will be released on April 29.
TV SHOWS
CNET

'The Lost City' Movie Isn't Streaming, But Here's When it Probably Will

The Lost City hit theaters last weekend. And the COVID-19 pandemic, with its profound disruptions to new movies, triggered an unprecedented wave of theatrical films being released on streaming services at the same time they hit cinemas. HBO Max, in particular, became synonymous with the practice last year, but Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, Peacock and Netflix have all experimented with same-day releases.
MOVIES
The Verge

Netflix is getting three more mobile games, including its first FPS

Netflix has announced three more mobile games that you’ll soon be able to play on iOS or Android with a subscription to the streaming service, including the first FPS that’s available as part of its lineup. This Is A True Story is an educational role-playing game created to...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Amazon
topgear.com

These TV and movie cars are now on display in Los Angeles

Used three times in a little-known series called Back to the Future, the plot of which sounds extraordinary and unlikely to have caught anyone’s attention barring a few dedicated science fiction enthusiasts from the Eighties. Certainly not a film likely to contain any noteworthy dialogue. This model on display at the Petersen was the only V6-engined (in)famous supercar used in all three of the BTTF pictures.
CARS
TheWrap

Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in April 2022

While Netflix is rolling out plenty of original content in April, it’s also breaking hearts by removing a myriad of Oscar-nominated classics from its slate this month. “The Shawshank Redemption,” “The Artist,” “Moneyball,” “August: Osage County” and Sean Baker’s indie darling “The Florida Project” are just some of the Academy Award nominees of years’ past that are leaving the streamer. Other acclaimed drama titles facing the chopping block include “Léon: The Professional,” “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” and “Miss Sloane.”
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

House of the Dragon goes head to head with Lord of the Rings series as release date announced

House of the Dragon, HBO’s first-ever Game of Thrones spin-off series, has finally set a release date. The new series, set two centuries before the events of Game of Thrones, will premiere August 21 on HBO and HBO Max. The series will have in the UK on August 22. The ten-episode prequel is based on George R.R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood and chronicle the rise and fall of the House of Targaryen’s as they fight in a grisly civil war known as the Dance of Dragons. Doctor Who's Matt Smith will star as Daemon Targaryen, prince of the Targaryen dynasty.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Finding Nemo Disney Plus series rumoured to be in development

Disney Plus may be adding a brand new spin-off series to its growing catalogue of classics. In a recent episode of The DisInsider Show podcast( via What’s On Disney Plus), it was revealed that an all-new Finding Nemo TV series may be in the early stages of development along with several other Pixar related projects.
TV & VIDEOS
Universe Today

LEGO Releases the new Rocket Launch Center set, Recreating the Artemis Moon Missions

One way to inspire kids to get interested in STEM is to introduce them to it at an early age. Lego is one of the best gateways to that interest, and the company has been busy churning out space-themed toys for most of its existence. Now another entry has joined that long, distinguished line of interlocking brick system designs – the Rocket Launch Center, #60351.
INDUSTRY
thedigitalfix.com

Disney is developing a live-action Toy Story movie

Disney is reportedly working on another live-action remake of one of its most beloved films. This time it’s the Pixar classic Toy Story that’s getting a live-action facelift, with Jon Favreau allegedly in talks to direct the picture. According to a source close to the project, the House of Mouse wants Favreau because “he made it look like lions can talk, so this should be a piece of piss.”
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy