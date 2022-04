Happy Corbin is reflecting on what The Undertaker has done to help him throughout his WWE tenure. Corbin is set to face off with a thorn that has been in his side for many months in Drew McIntyre at Night One of WrestleMania 38. The two have been at odds as far back as November of last year and are headed for their first singles match since August 2021. WrestleMania week always includes a Hall Of Fame ceremony, and this year's leading candidate is none other than The Undertaker.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO