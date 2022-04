Stocks shifted between small gains and losses in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday as investors wrapped up a bumpy week with more uncertainty about where to go next. The S&P 500 index was down 0.1% as of 3:29 p.m. Eastern, after having swung between a gain of 0.6% and a 0.4% decline earlier in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 30 points, or 0.1%, to 34,683 and the Nasdaq fell 0.8%.

