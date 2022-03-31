ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russian troops shooting down own aircraft in Ukraine, UK spy chief says

By Mark Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Demoralized Russian soldiers are sabotaging their own equipment — including ​accidentally ​downing ​their own planes — and top generals are lying to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the success of his military campaign in Ukraine, the United Kingdom’s spy chief said Thursday.

Jeremy Fleming, the head of Government Communication Headquarters, said during a speech in Australia that Putin had “massively misjudged” both the capabilities of Russian forces and the will of the Ukrainian people to fight for their homeland.

“It’s clear he misjudged the resistance of the Ukrainian people,” Fleming said. “He underestimated the strength of the coalition his actions would galvanize. He underplayed the economic consequences of the sanctions regime, and he overestimated the abilities of his military to secure a rapid victory.”

“We’ve seen Russian soldiers, short of weapons and morale, refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft,” Fleming added.

The spymaster went on to claim that Putin’s inner circle fears speaking truth to the Russian leader, though the “extent of these misjudgments must be crystal clear to the regime.”​

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QLJjn_0evJR5O800
A new report has lead British intelligence to believe that Russian troops are sabotaging their vehicles and personnel in an attempt to end the war with Ukraine.EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e4h2i_0evJR5O800 A building burns after a Russian shelling in the town of Irpin on March 30, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Qp06_0evJR5O800
A destroyed Russian tank in Ukraine. EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Fleming added that the Russian command and control structure is in chaos, while the invasion of Ukraine had descended into Putin’s “personal war.”

The UK official’s observations dovetail with those of the US and other Western nations that say Putin is surrounded by a battery of “yes men” who are feeding him false information about how poorly Russian troops are performing, as well as the extent to which sanctions are harming the Russian economy. ​

“We have information that Putin felt misled by the Russian military, which has resulted in persistent tension between Putin and his military leadership,” White House communications director Kate Bedingfield told reporters Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VlGe7_0evJR5O800 A Ukrainian service member guards a person who, according to officials, is a Russian soldier who surrendered to Ukrainian armed forces.REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Htuew_0evJR5O800
Burned cars and the ruins of a Retroville shopping center following a Russian shelling attack.Mykhaylo Palinchak/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire

“We believe that Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about how badly the Russian military is performing and how the Russian economy is being crippled by sanctions because his senior advis​ers are too afraid to tell him the truth,” she added.

Bedingfield said the White House had released an intelligence assessment revealing the strife at the top of Moscow’s chain of command “so that there is a full understanding of what kind of strategic blunder this has been for Russia and for the Russian people.​”​

Fleming said Western nations are purposely releasing their intelligence findings to get ahead of Russia’s misinformation campaign about the war in Ukraine.

CONTENT WARNING

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nJIzg_0evJR5O800 Ukrainian service members walk near the body of a Russian soldier on the front line near Kyiv as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues.REUTERS/Gleb Garanich https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jQt6n_0evJR5O800 According to sources, it is believed that Vladimir Putin is being misled by his own people because they are afraid to upset the Russian leader.Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

CONTENT WARNING

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bzlUD_0evJR5O800 The body of a Russian soldier lies in a trench after Ukrainian troops retook the village of Mala Rogan on March 30, 2022. FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images

“Increasingly, many of those ‘truths’ come from intelligence. It is already a remarkable feature of this conflict just how much intelligence has been so quickly declassified to get ahead of Putin’s actions,” he said, adding: “On this and many other subjects, deeply secret intelligence is being released to make sure the truth is heard. At this pace and scale, it really is unprecedented.”

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday that “we would concur with the conclusion that Mr. Putin has not been fully informed.”​

“It’s his military. It’s his war. He chose it. And so the fact that he may not have all the context, that he may not fully understand the degree to which his forces are failing in Ukraine, that’s a little discomforting, to be honest with you​,” Kirby told reporters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TrATh_0evJR5O800 According to British government communications head Jeremy Fleming, Vladimir Putin seriously misjudged the will and determination of the Ukrainian people. APAP Photo/Frank Augstein, File

A European diplomat noted that that assessment was in line with the EU’s thinking.

“Putin thought things were going better than they were. That’s the problem with surrounding yourself with ‘yes men’ or only sitting with them at the end of a very long table,” ​the official said. ​

One notable dissenter to the assessment was former Trump national security adviser John Bolton, who told CNN Thursday morning that “I don’t buy that analysis.”

“I don’t think there’s a government in human history, that I’m aware of, where one of the top leader’s advisers was not perfectly prepared to say that another top adviser had made a complete mess of things,” Bolton said. “I think they’ve [the Russians] got the information. I think their calculations proved to be as inaccurate as US intelligence or French intelligence, that predicted there would be no invasion.”

CONTENT WARNING

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lgjNJ_0evJR5O800 Ukrainian medics carry the body of a Russian soldier after Ukrainian troops retook the village of Malaya Rohan.FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images

In the same interview, Bolton suggested that “continued corruption in the Russian military” was to blame for discontent among fighting forces, describing the Kremlin as “a racketeering organization, not a government.”

“I think the disastrous performance of the Russian military has caused such a reputational blow that I think it’s an added reason why Putin has no incentive, from his perspective, to negotiate. If his military is to have any effect in terms of threatening other countries, he has to have some military victory he can point to,” he added. “He certainly does not have it yet, and I don’t know what it is in prospect for him. So the bad news is, I think actually this failure contributes to their determination in the Kremlin to continue this conflict until they can achieve some success that justifies the invasion in the first place.”

With Post wires

Comments / 1

New York Post
New York Post

21K+

Followers

17K+

Posts

8M+

Views

Related
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
John Bolton
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Horrors of the 'Kyiv concentration camps': Hundreds of kidnapped Ukrainians are forced to dig trenches in villages around the city, human rights group warns

Russia has set up a string of concentration camps around Kyiv where they are forcing captured Ukrainians to dig trenches, a human rights group has claimed. Escaped prisoners and relatives of those still locked up have revealed the horrors unfolding in occupied villages just a few miles north of the capital.
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Putin 'is constantly followed by thyroid cancer doctor': Specialist has 'spent 282 days' with Russian President amid claims he is seriously ill and suffering 'steroid rage' from treatment

Vladimir Putin is 'constantly' accompanied by a doctor specialising in thyroid cancer, a new investigation shows. Surgeon Yevgeny Selivanov, of Moscow's Central Clinical Hospital, has flown to the Russian leader no less than 35 times in Black Sea resort Sochi, his favourite place of residence. The respected doctor's thesis -...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Military Intelligence#Aircrafts#Russian#Ukrainian#British#Epa
Daily Mail

Chechen fighters armed to the teeth with machine guns and rocket launchers now stalk Mariupol as they try to take the besieged city

Chechen soldiers have been prowling the shelled-out streets of Mariupol – engaging in fierce firefights as they try to take the besieged city. The feared troops, armed with machine guns and rocket launchers, have been used as a PR tool in Vladimir Putin's war, and photos of them in the city suggest the dictator believes he is on the verge of taking it.
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukrainian mayor kidnapped by Russian soldiers says he heard other captives being tortured

Ivan Fedorov, Melitopol mayor who was kidnapped by Russian forces and held for five days earlier this month, recounted his days in captivity and said he could hear other prisoners being tortured.On 11 March, Russian forces abducted the 33-year-old man from a town square.A video of the kidnapping was posted on Telegram by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office.The video, caught on surveillance cameras, showed Russian forces put a black bag over Mr Fedorov’s head and take him away from Melitopol’s crisis centre, where he was working.He was released on 17 March after a special...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Russian commander killed ‘deliberately’ by his own troops in Ukraine, Western officials say

A Russian brigade commander fighting in Ukraine has been killed by his own troops, according to Western officials.Colonel Medvechek, commanding the 37th Motor Rifle Brigade, is believed to have been deliberately run down over anger at the number of casualties his unit was taking.“The brigade commander was killed by his own troops and killed by his own troops, we believe, as a consequence of the scale of losses that have been taken by his brigade,” one official said. “We believe that he was run over by his own troops.”And they added: “That just gives an insight into some of...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The US Sun

Bodies of Russian troops killed in Ukraine ‘taken to Belarus to disguise true death toll’ as morgues overrun, say locals

CORPSES of dead Russian soldiers are being secretly taken back to Russia via Belarus in special planes, trains, and buses to avoid attracting attention, sources have claimed. Passengers at a train station in Belarus were reportedly "shocked" at the number of corpses being loaded up, while hospital staff have warned of "overflowing" morgues.
MILITARY
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
americanmilitarynews.com

War ‘at turning point,’ Zelenskyy warns, as UK says Putin ‘massively misjudged’ conflict

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russia has continued shelling and launching missile strikes in Ukraine’s northern city of Chernihiv despite pledging it would reduce military activity around the area as Ukraine’s military dismissed the Russian promises and braced for further heavy fighting in the east.
POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy