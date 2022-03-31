ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Putin threatens to stop sending gas to Europe if countries don't pay Russia in rubles

By Jake Epstein
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2avcLB_0evJQwXP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BPGJO_0evJQwXP00
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Kremlin Press Office/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened on Thursday to stop sending gas to Europe if countries Russia designated as "unfriendly" don't pay in rubles.

"If unfriendly countries do not pay in rubles from April 1, we will consider this a default on gas contracts, in which case existing contracts will be stopped," Putin said after signing a decree on Thursday, according to Russian state news outlet RIA Novosti .

The list of "unfriendly countries," which received the designation from Russia in response to widespread condemnation of its war against Ukraine, includes the US, UK, and European Union countries.

According to the US Energy Information Administration , Russia is the largest gas-exporting country in the world. Nearly half of its exports go to European countries.

President Joe Biden announced earlier in March that the US would ban Russian energy imports — which includes oil and natural gas — amid a slew of harsh economic sanctions.

Translations by Oleksandr Vynogradov.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Russia’s largest tank manufacturer may have run out of parts

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Sanctions imposed on Russia to cripple its economy may be starting to hurt its military capabilities. The country’s primary armored vehicle manufacturer appears to have run out...
MANUFACTURING
Fortune

‘Money doesn’t mean anything anymore’: 10 Russians explain what it’s like to live under Western sanctions and a Kremlin crackdown

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elena, a 31-year-old content freelancer, had rented out her Moscow apartment on Airbnb enough times since 2018 to earn her the “super host” badge. She was earning the equivalent of $1,000 a month. “My listing was booked up most of the time,” she says. “I only had three to four days vacant during a month.” But overnight, that income stream disappeared. On March 3, the home-renting site suspended the platform for Russian and Belarusian users after Russia invaded Ukraine.
RUSSIA
US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Radar Online.com

Spies Believe Vladimir Putin's 'Increasingly Erratic' Behavior Is Caused By Him 'Roiding Out' From Steroid Cancer Treatment

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly suffering from brain disorder caused by dementia, Parkinson’s disease or ‘roid rage’ resulting from steroid treatment for cancer. Article continues below advertisement. Sources close to the Kremlin believe there is a physiological explanation for the Russian president’s seemingly erratic decision to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Natural Gas#Russian#European Union
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Week

Putin's 'Achilles heel' in Ukraine is Russians believing their 'soldiers are dying unnecessarily,' CNN says

Soviet Russia finally pulled out of Afghanistan because fierce Afghan resistance, fueled by U.S.-provided Stinger missiles, were eating away at Russian forces, eventually resulting in 15,000 Russian deaths. "Today the death toll of Russian troops in Ukraine could already match those killed over 10 years in Afghanistan," CNN's Nic Robertson reported early Thursday, citing NATO estimates.
POLITICS
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Russia
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country With the Largest Navy

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its second month, satellite imagery has confirmed that Ukraine recently sunk a Russian Navy ship that was docked at the Russian-occupied port of Berdyansk, 50 miles west of Mariupol. Two smaller Russian ships fled the scene of the attack – one of them on fire. Although it is unclear […]
MILITARY
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

449K+
Followers
28K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy