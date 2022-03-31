4th stimulus check 2022 – Automatic new direct $500 payment to be sent out in DAYS – see the exact date cash will arrive

A HUGE new stimulus check worth $500 is set to be sent to half a million workers within days.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker revealed last week that low-income essential employees will be among the first people to get the stimulus check payments.

The payments are part of the Essential Employee Premium Pay program.

It called for checks between $500 and $2,000 to be sent to employees that worked throughout the Covid pandemic, WKRC reported.

Eligibility for the first round of payments has been determined based on 2020 tax return information.

Did checks lift people out of poverty?

According to the Supplemental Poverty Measure (SPM), which was released by the United States Census Bureau in September 2021, the first two rounds of stimulus money helped lift 11.7million people out of poverty.

More than $400billion in stimulus money was distributed in the first two rounds of payments in 2020.

Billionaires may have used tax loopholes

ProPublica also found 270 taxpayers who disclosed $5.7billion in income collectively and ended up qualifying for stimulus checks.

The individuals managed to “deploy deductions at such a massive scale that they qualified for stimulus checks,” the outlet noted.

“The wealthy taxpayers who received the stimulus checks got them because they came in under the government’s income threshold,” ProPublica reported.

“In fact, they reported way less taxable income than that — even hundreds of millions less — after they used business write-offs to wipe out their gains.”

The article noted that those examples of wealthy taxpayers listed negative net incomes on their tax returns.

Billionaires received stimulus payments

ProPublica discovered that 18 billionaires received stimulus payments in the spring of 2020, citing IRS records.

For instance, George Soros and his son, Robert, reportedly each received stimulus payments. Soros is worth $8.6 billion.

Their representatives told the outlet that both men returned the checks.

How to pocket $7,200 child tax credit

Parents that didn’t receive the advance child tax credit payments in 2021 could receive up to $3,600 per child under the age of six when tax returns are filed this year.

This only applies to two children.

Recipients will have to meet certain criteria to pocket the maximum amount.

Recovery Rebate Credit eligibility, part three

The IRS says individuals aren’t eligible to claim the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit if any of the following apply:

You could be claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s 2021 tax return

You’re a nonresident alien

You don’t have a valid Social Security Number issued to you by the due date of your tax return, and you don’t claim a dependent who has a valid SSN or ATIN

Estates, trusts, and individuals who died before January 1, 2021, do not qualify for the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit.

Recovery Rebate Credit eligibility, part two

Even if you didn’t qualify for the third Economic Impact Payment, you may be eligible to claim the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit.

That’s because the credit is based on 2021 tax information instead of 2019 or 2020 information.

If you received the full amount of the third Economic Impact Payment, you won’t need to include information about it when filing 2021 tax returns.

Recovery Rebate Credit eligibility

The eligibility requirements for the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit are the same as the third Economic Impact Payments requirements, except that credit eligibility and amount are based on your 2021 tax year information.

Third Economic Impact Payments were based on your 2019 or 2020 tax year information.

Recovery Rebate Credit, continued

If you didn’t get the first or second stimulus payments, you may be eligible to claim the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit by filing a 2020 tax return.

The third Economic Impact Payment will not be used to calculate the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit, according to the IRS.

More information about how to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit is available on the IRS website.

What is the Recovery Rebate Credit?

Taxpayers may be eligible to claim a Recovery Rebate Credit on 2021 federal tax returns if they didn’t get a third stimulus payment, or got less than the full amount.

The IRS will send Letter 6475 in early 2022 to addresses on file confirming the total amount of third payments and any plus-up payments received for the tax year 2021.

You’ll need the information to accurately calculate your 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit when you file your 2021 federal tax return in 2022.

Five ways to get an extra stimulus payment this year

You can get up to $5,000 through these extra stimulus payments:

What is a coronavirus stimulus check?

The first round of checks was a part of the $2.2trillion economic relief package passed by Congress in March 2020.

The package was an initial response to the economic impact of COVID-19.

In March 2021, President Joe Biden then signed the $1.9trillion American Rescue Act into law.

That latest round of cash began to be phased out for individual taxpayers who earn $75,000 a year.

Tax forgiveness program

Thousands of Pennsylvanians are eligible for refunds this year through the state’s tax forgiveness program.

The state’s department of revenue announced letters would be sent to “tens of thousands” of low-income residents containing information about refunds up to $10,000.

Anyone receiving the letters should file a Pennsylvania personal income tax return to claim the refund.

Who is still owed payments?

When it comes to federal stimulus funds from the coronavirus pandemic, millions of Americans could still see payments.

A couple of reasons why you might be owed is because your family had a baby in 2021, or you’re living abroad.

According to the Department of State, roughly 9million US citizens live outside the country, meaning many could still be due the cash.

Meanwhile, there were around 3.6million births in 2020, with the number expected to have been fairly similar for 2021.

Babies born in 2021, continued

The stimulus funds for babies born in 2021 can be claimed when filing your 2021 taxes — if you qualify based on the income restrictions for the third stimulus payment.

Income eligibility requirements were a maximum of $150,000 for married people who file jointly, or $75,000 for individuals.

Babies born in 2021

If you had a baby in 2021 or adopted one, you may qualify for another stimulus payment worth up to $1,400 in 2022, as well as $3,600 in child tax credits.

Babies born in 2021 were eligible for the third stimulus payment, which was issued in March 2021.

The money would not have been automatically issued because the IRS would not have had the information about your new family member on file.

American Rescue Plan ‘saved’ US

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the American Rescue Plan, which included stimulus checks for Americans, helped protect the nation from economic turmoil.

“In some ways, the ARP acted like a vaccine for the American economy, protecting our recovery from the possibility of new variants,” Yellen told mayors at a January 19 meeting.

She said 2021 witnessed one of the biggest reductions in child poverty and child hunger in American history during one of “the strongest periods of economic growth in a century.”

What’s Letter 6475?

Through March 2022, the IRS sent out Letter 6475 confirming the total amount of the third Economic Impact Payment and any other payments you were issued for the tax year of 2021.

In order to accurately calculate your Recovery Rebate Credit, you will need the total amount you received in payments.

For married filing joint individuals, each spouse will need to log into their online account or review their own letters for their half of the total payment

Find out which payments you’ve received

To check which payments you’ve been issued, you must first make an online account on the IRS website.

Then you can view payment amounts under the “Economic Impact Payment Information” section on the Tax Records page.

The IRS also mailed notices to the addresses on file

Notice 1444: Shows the first Economic Impact Payment sent for tax year 2020

Notice 1444-B: Shows the second Economic Impact Payment sent for tax year 2020

Notice 1444-C: Shows the third Economic Impact Payment sent for tax year 2021

Tracking your stimulus check

The IRS is no longer offering the Get My Payment tool for users to see when they will receive the full stimulus check.

Users must make an online account with the IRS to keep track of payments and see when they will be paid in full.

Why didn’t I get a stimulus check?

A report from the US Department of Treasury revealed 133,578 individuals who were eligible for payments did not get them because of the unemployment benefit exclusion.

These payments equated to $195 million.

Most states have homeowner assistance fund

Most states have a HAF program or a pilot program now available.

California’s mortgage relief program looks to help struggling homeowners in the Golden State.

Each eligible household will receive up to a maximum of $80,000.

In New York, demand is so high, it’s no longer accepting applications for mortgage relief.

In areas like Chicago, Illinois, the state is still setting up its program and will begin accepting applications in April 2022.

Eligible homeowners can receive up to $30,000 to help eliminate or reduce past-due mortgage and property tax payments.

Applying for the homeowner assistance fund

The NCSHA set up an interactive map to help you find your state or US territory and what kind of housing relief is being offered.

Many states start with an initial screening process where you’re asked a series of questions to see if you meet the basic eligibility requirements.

Some of the questions include if the state in which you’re applying for assistance is your primary residence, do you own your home, and have you suffered financial hardship associated with the pandemic after January 21, 2020.

What is the homeowner assistance fund?

The homeowner assistance fund (HAF) is a federal program to help households who have fallen behind on their mortgages and other housing-related expenses due to Covid-19.

The HAF program is conducted at the state level.

With the guidance of the Treasury Department, $9.9billion has been split among all the states and territories that applied and are approved to run a program.

A minimum of $50million will be given to each state and it can be used for mortgage relief, utility bills, and other housing costs.

Some states are using the funds they have received to set up pilot mortgage assistance programs so they can start helping homeowners sooner.

Homeowner mortgage 'stimulus checks,' part three

The National Council of State Housing Agencies (NCSHA) said all states and eligible territories have applied for the funding.

A majority of the states are running the homeowner assistance fund through their own state’s housing finance agency (HFA).

The US Department of Treasury is working with each state to implement their own homeowner assistance fund.

Homeowner mortgage ‘stimulus checks,’ continued

Homeowners are still trying to play catch-up with payments, as people lost jobs or employers scaled back on hours, significantly reducing incomes during the pandemic.

The American Rescue Plan Act set aside stimulus money for states to use to help vulnerable homeowners at risk of losing their homes.

States had to apply for the available money.