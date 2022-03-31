ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dale County, AL

Severe threat over; nice weather on tap to end the week

By Andrew Clarke
wdhn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Our severe weather threat has officially come to an end area-wide! The only damage reports we saw across the region this morning came from lightning causing a brush fire and an attic fire over in Enterprise in Coffee County and from gusty winds knocking down a tree...

