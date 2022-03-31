Severe threat over; nice weather on tap to end the week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Severe storms are expected to enter the western portions of our viewing area around 2 AM CDT. These storms could very well bring damaging wind gusts of 60-70 mph, very heavy rain for a brief period that could leading to flash flooding in flood-prone areas, and even a couple of tornadoes. The tornado threat will be higher for those west of the Dothan area. Storms should be weakening as they move east across the Tri-State, and even appear to be doing so at this very moment before entering S. Alabama. If a tornado does form, I expect it to be within the line of storms and be on the brief and slightly weaker end of the spectrum. However, a moderately strong tornado will not be ruled out. If you live in a mobile home, it’s a good idea to make sure it is strapped down OR to even spend the night in a more stable structure if you have the means to do so.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO