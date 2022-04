Does attending my dream school mean taking out substantial student loans?. This is an essential question high school seniors must ask themselves ahead of ‘Decision Day,’ the colloquial term for the May 1 college decision deadline. It’s the date by which many colleges and universities require students notify admissions if they plan to attend in the fall. Student loan discussions are far from the most glamorous aspect of the college decision making process, but it is one of the most important factors that could affect students’ lives for years to come.

