Washington, DC

‘Don’t click it’: Verizon customers receive scam text messages that appear to be from themselves

By Christy Matino
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

GREATER DMV REGION (WDVM) — Verizon Wireless customers have been receiving texts messages that appear to be from themselves.

Customers claim to have gotten a text message from their personal number from Verizon, saying “Free Msg: Your bill is paid for March. Thanks, here’s a little gift for you,” with a link.

Concerned customers took to social media to share the scam. Verizon is encouraging customers to send texts to them to investigate.

A spokesman for Verizon confirmed Wednesday that it was aware of the situation, blaming “bad actors” for the messages.

“As part of a recent fraud scheme, bad actors have been sending text messages to some Verizon customers which appear to come from the customers’ own number,” Verizon’s Corporate Communications Director Rich Young said in an emailed statement. “Our company has significantly curtailed this current activity, but virtually all wireless providers have faced similar fraudulent activity in recent months.”

Most importantly, Verizon is advising customers to not click the link as they work to solve the scam.

“We are actively working with others in our industry and with U.S. law enforcement as part of an investigation aimed at identifying and stopping these fraudsters and their illegal actions,” said Verizon.

Some customers like Barbara Lepine say they have received the message multiple times. Lepine says she is hoping the issue can get resolved quickly.

“I was just a little disappointed that they couldn’t flag these things before they came through,” said Lepine. “Given all the information we have on the possible cyber threats […] And it concerns me that my phone is possibly hacked.”

While many customers like Lepine fear they have been hacked, Verizon says it is a ‘spoof’ text that looks like it is coming from your phone, but is not.

Verizon says they have “greatly reduced” the number of texts over the past few days as they continue to put an end to the scam.

WDVM 25

