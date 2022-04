Derrica Wilson and her sister-in-law Natalie Wilson co-founded the Black and Missing Foundation together with the alarming number of missing Black women and children in mind. Every day people of color go missing and the same passion that is put behind finding White women, men, and children is not exercised. In most cases, the whereabouts of people of color remain unknown for years and the incident is not classified as a crime and is not heavily investigated.

SOCIETY ・ 17 DAYS AGO