Lynn man indicted after drugs found in vehicle’s dashboard
BOSTON ( WWLP ) – A man from Lynn was indicted Wednesday for allegedly having a concealed loaded firearm and narcotics in a vehicle’s dashboard.
According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 29-year-old Rahiym Mervin was indicted on being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.
On December 15, 2021, Dorchester police conducted a traffic stop after seeing Mervin allegedly speeding on Blue Hill Avenue. Police searched his vehicle and was arrested after they found a large capacity handgun magazine in the front seat console, distribution quantities of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine inside a bag in the backseat and – hidden behind the climate control panel on the dashboard – a loaded 9mm handgun and an additional stash of narcotics.
Mervin was out on bail at the time of his arrest for similar charges pending from a Quincy incident in May 2019 and was previously convicted in June 2016 of possessing a firearm without a license. He faces up to life in prison and $1.5 million in fines.
