Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 inductees to be announced during NCAA final four Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The Basketball Hall of Fame inductees will be announced during the NCAA’s Final Four Saturday in New Orleans.

This year’s nominees list includes two first-time finalists: four-time NBA champion Manu Ginobili and three-time WNBA Champion Lindsay Whalen. Read the full list of nominees at the Basketball of Fame website.

The Class of 2022 will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame on Saturday, September 10th.

