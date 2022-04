Do you have kids who need help with school projects, or are you just an avid enjoyer of local history? If so, you’re in luck. The Cayuga Museum, Seward House, and Seymour Library are joining forces to host a Zoom event discussing local historical resources and how to use them. Geoff Starks with the Cayuga Museum says he’s excited to get kids the resources they need to make learning history exciting.

AUBURN, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO