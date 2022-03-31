ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Opelika Police request public help locating identified vehicle burglary suspect

By Simone Gibson
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NDmYq_0evJEn7u00

OPELIKA, Ala. ( WRBL ) – The Opelika Police Department requests public assistance locating Micah Joshua Williams, 43, from Tuskegee, Alabama.

Authorities identified Williams as the suspect in the theft of a green 2018 Ford f-150 XLT from Fairway Auto Brokers on March 21, 2022.

Opelika Police looking to identify suspect in theft of truck from Fairway Auto Brokers

According to police, Williams is wanted for burglary and theft of property.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Micah Williams, please contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP(7867), toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 3

Related
WSFA

Woman killed in Montgomery Friday identified; suspect arrested

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have released new details on a deadly shooting from Friday morning. According to a news release from the Montgomery Police Department, officers responded to 3500 block of S. McGehee Place Drive around 7 a.m. after receiving a call about a shooting victim. They found a woman with a fatal gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Suspect arrested in death of 3-year-old Montgomery boy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect in the slaying of 3-year-old Ja’Seyon Green. Jerome William Pettiway, 23, is charged with capital murder of a child, capital murder of a person in a vehicle from outside the vehicle and capital murder of a person outside a vehicle from the vehicle.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tuskegee, AL
Opelika, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Tuskegee, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Opelika, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Trial set for Georgia man who claims victim yelling racial slurs led to deadly shooting

STATESBORO, Ga. — A judge scheduled an April trial for a biracial man charged with murder in the 2020 shooting of a teenage girl on a Georgia highway. Defense attorneys for Marc Wilson say he fired his gun in self-defense the night of June 14, 2020, when a pickup truck tried to run his car off the road as people inside yelled racist slurs. A passenger in the truck, 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson, died after being struck by a bullet.
STATESBORO, GA
Shine My Crown

Alabama Woman Shot and Killed By Husband 24 Hours After He Was Released From Prison

The husband of an Alabama woman shot and killed at her place of work last week, seemingly admitted to the crime when he went before a judge this week. On Thursday, Clifton Potts Jr. was picked up by his wife, Britney Potts, who drove to the Hollman Correctional Facility in Atmore after being released from prison. Prosecutors say that 24 hours later, Potts Jr. shot her in the head twice at her workplace.
ATMORE, AL
Nick 97.5

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairway Auto Brokers#Opelika Police Mobile App#Nexstar Media Inc
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Jonesboro traffic stop leads to arrest of man sought in DeKalb murder case

A man was arrested in Jonesboro Thursday after officers discovered he was wanted in DeKalb County on murder charges tied to a 2021 homicide case. Jonesboro police pulled over Derico Joseph McCoggle, 20, for a traffic stop on Fayetteville Road. Officers said the Jonesboro resident appeared nervous and tossed a firearm out the passenger’s side of the car when he was asked to show his hands.
JONESBORO, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police announce multiple arrests in warrant detail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On March 30, 2022, investigators from the Columbus Police Department and officers from the Georgia Department of Community Supervision conducted a detail to locate and arrest suspects with outstanding warrants. According to a news release, officers arrested six people with outstanding warrants, two of whom (Stephen Hamilton and Erica Crouch) were […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WRBL News 3

Unknown man interrupts several churches in Opp Sunday morning

OPP, Ala. (WDHN) — Wiregrass authorities are trying to identify a man who believes he’s a “prophet” and attempted to interrupt several church services Sunday. More News from WRBL WDHN crews went to the Opp churches where the individual visited. Although nothing bad happened, parishioners are still shaken over the incident. Northern Heights Baptist Church […]
OPP, AL
WRBL News 3

Police confirm double shooting on Amber Drive near Luna Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Officials with the Columbus Police Department confirm police are investigating a a double shooting. The incident occurred on Amber Drive near Luna Drive on March 14, 2022. According to police, two people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident. This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police ask for help locating suspect in shooting last Friday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Monday asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a shooting last Friday. According to police, on March 18 at approximately 1:52 a.m., officers received a report of a person who was shot in the 3000 block of South Valley View Boulevard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WRBL News 3

Suspects arrested, narcotics and gambling devices seized in Opelika raid

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A multi-agency operation led to an early Saturday morning raid at home in Opelika.  Details are still surfacing, but Opelika police confirmed on Saturday, April 2, at approximately 12:30 AM, Opelika Police, Auburn Police, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County SWAT, the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, and Aviation Unit of the […]
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Heavy police presence near Boxwood Blvd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a heavy police presence in the area of Boxwood Boulevard in Columbus. According to Columbus Police Sergeant Aaron Evrard, there was a confirmed shots fired call that came to police. It is unknown at this time if anyone has been injured. Stay with News...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy