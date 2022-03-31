Barcelona star Caroline Graham Hansen fights back tears as she gives emotional interview after win over Real Madrid

BARCELONA star Caroline Graham Hansen fought back her tears after the 5-2 victory over Real Madrid at the Nou Camp in a historic night for women's football.

Barca broke the women's attendance record as 91,553 fans watched them punch their ticket to the Champions League semi-finals with an 8-3 aggregate triumph over bitter rivals Real.

Barcelona ace Caroline Graham Hansen gave an emotional interview after the win over Real Madrid

ansen barely held back tears after a historic night

Mapi Leon gave the Blaugrana the lead after just eight minutes but Los Blancos equalised on 16 minutes with Olga Carmona from the penalty spot.

Claudia Zornoza turned things around in the 48th minute but Barcelona levelled with Aitana Bonmati just four minutes later.

And the hosts then completed a major triumph with goals by Claudia Pina, Alexia Putellas and finally Hansen.

The midfielder got emotional after the match with the loud home crowd celebrating their achievement against Real and stated this is a "game-changer" for women's football.

Hansen told DAZN: "At the end of the match I do holds my tears back because this is just too crazy.

"One thing is to play in Camp Nou, but it's full and we're winning 5-2 in a quarter-final Champions League and the fans are not leaving home.

"They're just staying to celebrate with us. I didn't imagine anything like it. Just goosebumps all over the place

"They've been singing all game today, it's been amazing. It's something I never dreamed of happening and here today we did it. Hopefully it's not the last time we're doing this.

"It was an amazing feeling, I can't even describe it. It's one of those moments that will be in my head for the rest of my life.

"It's not only 91,000 here, it's 91,000 having a party. And if you're having fun, I think people will want to repeat it.

"This is gonna be a game-changer for not only our team but the women's game."