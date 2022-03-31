Citizens in West Virginia plan to protest Joe Manchin on Thursday and Friday
Protests are planned in West Virginia for Senator Joe Manchin.
Anti-abortion activists plan to call for Senator Joe Manchin to vote against Ketanji Brown Jackson for The Supreme Court.
According to the group leading the protest, they claim Manchin is “pro-life,” and “pro-family” while Jackson is passionate in her support for abortion on demand.
They also claim that Jackson is a “transgender” judicial activist, by declaring that she could not define what a woman is.
Signs in the protest include
Will Manchin Betrayed the Babies?
Will Manchin Betray his Faith?
Will Manchin Betrayed the Voters of West Virginia?
Senator Manchin: Vote Against Jackson!
Protest stops include:
Thursday, March 31st .
Martinsburg – 9AM
Senator Manchin’s Martinsburg Office261 Aikens Center, Ste. 305
Martinsburg, WV 25404
Morgantown – 1PM Morgantown City Hall, 389 Spruce St, Morgantown, WV 26505,
Wheeling – 3:15 PM
Federal Courthouse1125 Chapline Street
Wheeling, WV 26003
Friday, April 1
Fairmont – 9AM
Senator Manchin’s West Virginia Office230 Adams Street
Fairmont, WV 26554
Charleston – 12PM
Senator Manchin’s Charleston Office900 Pennsylvania Ave., Ste. 629
Charleston, WV 25302
Huntington – 2PM
Huntington City Hall800 5th Ave, Huntington, WV 25701
More information on the protest can be found here
