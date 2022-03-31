ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Citizens in West Virginia plan to protest Joe Manchin on Thursday and Friday

By John Lynch
 3 days ago

Protests are planned in West Virginia for Senator Joe Manchin.

Anti-abortion activists plan to call for Senator Joe Manchin to vote against Ketanji Brown Jackson for The Supreme Court.

According to the group leading the protest, they claim Manchin is “pro-life,” and “pro-family” while Jackson is passionate in her support for abortion on demand.

They also claim that Jackson is a “transgender” judicial activist, by declaring that she could not define what a woman is.

Signs in the protest include

Will Manchin Betrayed the Babies?
Will Manchin Betray his Faith?
Will Manchin Betrayed the Voters of West Virginia?
Senator Manchin: Vote Against Jackson!

Protest stops include:

Thursday, March 31st .


Martinsburg – 9AM
Senator Manchin’s Martinsburg Office261 Aikens Center, Ste. 305
Martinsburg, WV 25404

Morgantown – 1PM Morgantown City Hall, 389 Spruce St, Morgantown, WV 26505,

Wheeling – 3:15 PM
Federal Courthouse1125 Chapline Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Friday, April 1

Fairmont – 9AM
Senator Manchin’s West Virginia Office230 Adams Street
Fairmont, WV 26554

Charleston – 12PM
Senator Manchin’s Charleston Office900 Pennsylvania Ave., Ste. 629
Charleston, WV 25302

Huntington – 2PM
Huntington City Hall800 5th Ave, Huntington, WV 25701

More information on the protest can be found here

Comments / 79

T D
3d ago

She didn’t answer the question because it was a trap. There is a literal, scientific definition of a woman.Then there is the newly defined definition of a woman which includes transgender.I’m all for equal rights for all, but not when it comes to a transgender (XY) physically competing with a female defined at birth, scientifically (XX.)XY will almost always have advantages over an equally trained XX. We need another category for transgender athletes to compete.She didn’t want to be pulled into all of this.

Reply(15)
35
Mj Mills
3d ago

she said she was a Christian how can she be for abortion on demand that is an oxymoron. as a Christian I believe God weaves us in our mothers bellies and abortion is murder watch a video on abortion those babies are tore apart limb by limb and can feel the pain

Reply(11)
23
AM Hill
3d ago

I want to know if the anti-abortionists are willing to raise each of these children when they're born without financial assistance. How many children have you adopted or taken into foster care without being paid?Are you willing to raise them as your own, put them through college? Will you increase Social Services to enable drug addicts giving birth to addicts proper health care, will you pay for it? What are YOU willing to do to support the unborn? How many will you financially sponsor? Will you buy homes or pay rent to be sure they are not homeless? How far will you to defend your opinion? Pretty easy to say what someone should or shouldn't do when the responsibility is not yours.

Reply(2)
10
