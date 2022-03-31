ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

I’m a mum and we’re raising our family on the streets, we have nowhere else to go

By Claudia Jackson
 18 hours ago

MORE and more families in America are trying to survive on the breadline.

For some, with nowhere else to turn they end up on the streets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AfOL3_0evJ9hy800
The family now squeeze all seven of them into their small trailer Credit: Youtube/Dr. Phil

That's what happened to this mum and her family in California after a string of missed bills forced them out of their home.

Ryan and Nakita spoke to Dr. Phil, revealing that they're far from the stereotype of homeless people.

In fact, they're just a normal family trying to raise their kids in the best way they can.

After a medical crisis, Ryan was left in severe debt.

Things went from bad to worse after coronavirus took a hold of the country, resulting in the father of three losing out work.

"It's just been a snowball downhill," he confessed.

With Ryan now back to working everyday, the family are still unable to gain a proper roof over their heads.

Mum and wife Nakita is left to raise her kids in a less than desirable enviromeant.

The family moved into a 27ft RV when they were forced out of their home, squeezing in six of them, including the couple, their four kids and Ryan's mum.

Speaking to Dr Phil he said: "I keep telling myself to keep working and save the little bit I can, we've got to get out somehow."

Talking about their kids, the couple said: "They miss their home.

"It's hard on them, I know they get stressed because kids pick on them when they find out they live in a trailer."

"Kids can be mean and cruel," Ryan said.

"They have no filter," Nakita added.

The couple hope to eventually save up enough money for a deposit on an apartment.

But they have no money to spare once the bills have been paid, and can barely afford to feed their kids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u7Zlc_0evJ9hy800
Three of Nakita's kids seep in the living area of the trailer Credit: Youtube/Dr. Phil
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iLt8h_0evJ9hy800
The bunkbeds are occupied by Ryan's mum and their other child Credit: Youtube/Dr. Phil
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2shG3H_0evJ9hy800
The bedroom is the once piece of space the couple have to themselves Credit: Youtube/Dr. Phil

