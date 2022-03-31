ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

I made my sliding doors look super expensive and it’s all thanks to £3 electrical tape

By Chloe Morgan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 18 hours ago

REPLACING sliding glass doors can work out pretty pricey.

But if there's nothing wrong with the ones you currently have and you were just hoping to swap them for something a little more modern, then look no further than TikTok account "thishomemadeheaven."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uSFSV_0evJ9fCg00
A woman has shared an easy way to give sliding doors a modern update - without having to replace them Credit: TikTok/@thishomemadeheaven
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vXNjL_0evJ9fCg00
The savvy homeowner revealed you just need electrical tape and paint to recreate the look Credit: TikTok/@thishomemadeheaven

The savvy homeowner has shared her simple tip for making sliding doors look expensive - and it's no surprise people have been blown away by the results.

In a short video, she can be seen painting the door frames black, before scraping off excess paint with a razor.

She then makes grids with £3 electrical tape, which takes no more than 10 minutes.

Showing off the finished effect and delighted with her handiwork, she adds: "You can’t even tell!”

She also told how her husband was very impressed when he saw her handiwork for the first time.

"My husband walked in and said 'woah! This is cool!' she captioned the post.

The post, which has since garnered over 59,000 likes, has also been inundated with comments from impressed DIY fans.

“I think it looks great especially for a rental,” praised one.

A second enthused: “It looks so good! And you can easily just replace it if it gets messed up.”

A third penned: You did such a wonderful job!! So creative and simple!” while a fourth added: I want to do this to my sliding mirror closet doors. This looks so awesome!

Another person wrote: “Love it but you’ll need to use a diff kind of tape! electrical tape only really sticks to itself. This will peel off quickly.”

However, in response, the TikTok user replied: "I have actually had a hard time pulling it off the glass. It doesn’t stick well to the wood frame but does to the glass."

A further suggested: “Black vinyl would work good too! Stays on glass extremely well but not permanent! Holds up well in temp changes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aMTfE_0evJ9fCg00
The TikTok user demonstrated the process and people were left mind-blown by the finished result Credit: TikTok/@thishomemadeheaven

The US Sun

The US Sun

