Italy vs England: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time and team news for HUGE Women’s Six Nations encounter

By Nyle Smith
 18 hours ago
ENGLAND are back in Women's Six Nations action THIS SUNDAY where they'll be hoping to continue their impressive form against the Italians.

The Red Roses ran riot in their opening game completely humiliating Scotland with a score-line of 5-57.

England completely humiliated Scotland in their opening Women's Six Nations match Credit: Getty

Which took their Test winning streak up to a staggering total of 19 - one more than the England men's team.

This is not the best time for the Italians to face England having received a drubbing from France most recently.

And the current holders annihilated Italy when the pair encountered each other back in April 2021 to make matters worse.

What time does Italy vs England kick off?

  • Italy vs England takes place on Sunday, April 3.
  • The match is scheduled to kick off at 3pm UK time - 4pm local time.
  • Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma will be the venue for the game which holds a capacity of up to 5,000 spectators.
  • Red Roses dominated the Italians in their last encounter winning 3-67.

What TV channel is Italy vs England on and can I live stream it?

  • Italy vs England will be broadcasted live on BBC TWO.
  • The coverage commences at 2:45pm UK time - 15 minutes before kick-off.
  • To stream the game live, viewers can head to the BBC iPlayer app.

Team news

There are no injury concerns for either head coach to fear about but English starlet Emily Sacrratt earned her 100th cap in style following a horrific injury.

Scarratt, 32, had a compound fracture and dislocation of her left ankle last September, but she showed no signs of that set-back when the MBE secured FIVE tries against Italy last weekend.

So Emily will be hoping to add to her tally against the wounded Italians when they face off.

Betting odds

  • Italy to win 10/11
  • Draw 18/1
  • England to win 10/11

*Odds courtesy of Betfair are correct as of Thursday, March 31.

