Public Health

My little girl died at just one day old after midwives ignored signs of deadly infection

By Ellie Cambridge
The US Sun
The US Sun
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r9cvu_0evJ9GKd00

A MUM lost her little girl to a deadly infection missed by midwives.

Kayleigh Griffiths' daughter Pippa died from a Group B Strep infection the day after she was born.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hjuWN_0evJ9GKd00
The couple have helped lead the charge for a probe into hundreds of deaths Credit: BBC

A coroner ruled her death in 2016 could have been avoided, after Kayleigh told midwives she was worried - but was ignored.

Mrs Griffiths had given birth at home, and spoke to midwives twice to raise concerns Pippa wasn't feeding and had coughed up brown mucus.

But they failed to recognise Pippa was very unwell and in need of urgent care.

She then developed a purple rash before she stopped breathing while on her mum's lap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v9yen_0evJ9GKd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JkQiy_0evJ9GKd00

The little girl was flown to hospital by air ambulance, before tragically being pronounced dead - she was just one day old.

Yesterday the long-awaited final version of the Ockenden Report was published.

It confirmed over 200 babies and nine mums died needlessly while in the care of a Midlands' trust.

Bereft mums and dads doggedly pushed to have their cases properly investigated for years, after their horrific experiences.

Top midwife Donna Ockenden yesterday lifted the lid on a litany of devastating errors at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

It found maternity units were short-staffed for years and bosses refused to take responsibility for mistakes.

Kayleigh and her husband Colin, said: "It's really difficult to comprehend.

"We visited Pippa this morning before we came and we said, 'This is what we've done for her.'

"It's just heartbreaking. There's so many stories, so many families here today.

"Just for me, the sight of the report and how thick it is, and how comprehensive it is, I think we want to thank Donna, and her team, and all the families for coming forward.

"It's so important that the learning is taken.

"This is 200-odd pages of harmed families. That's a disgrace that they haven't learned when we've told them what the issues were.

"So it's really important, and it's really important that maternity services up and down the country read this and listen to what families have gone through and the impact that's had on people's lives."

'HEARTBREAKING'

Alongside the tragic deaths, 94 babies suffered life-changing brain injuries as a result of “catastrophic” care.

Multiple accounts of missed killer infections, skull fractures from heavy-handed forceps deliveries and a lack of basic monitoring were recorded.

Hundreds of parents came forward to tell their stories, with staff at the trust reporting concerns.

Police have launched an investigation, and are currently probing 600 cases.

Mr Griffiths added: "It's bittersweet. It's an accomplishment but it didn't need to happen.

"It shouldn't have happened in the first place."

Ms Ockenden slammed the maternity services as having "failed", adding: "This is a trust that failed to investigate, failed to learn, and failed to improve.

"This resulted in tragedies and life changing incidents for so many of our families."

She added concerns were "not unique" to the trust in her review, with an overhaul required in mum-and-baby units all over England.

Louise Barnett, chief executive at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust said yesterday: "Today's report is deeply distressing, and we offer our wholehearted apologies for the pain and distress caused by our failings as a trust.

"We have a duty to ensure that the care we provide is safe, effective, high quality, and delivered always with the needs and choices of women and families at its heart.

"Thanks to the hard work and commitment of my colleagues, we have delivered all of the actions we were asked to lead on following the first Ockenden report, and we owe it to those families we failed and those we care for today and in the future to continue to make improvements, so we are delivering the best possible care for the communities that we serve."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zDZCL_0evJ9GKd00
Some of the victim's yesterday with Donna Ockenden after the report was published Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i94hn_0evJ9GKd00
Kayleigh tearfully looking at the finished report yesterday Credit: PA

