Jack Buckner is confirmed as the new UK Athletics CEO after overseeing British Swimming's EIGHT-medal haul at last year's Tokyo Olympics, with interim CEO Mark Munro staying as chief operating officer

 18 hours ago

Jack Buckner has been confirmed as the new CEO of UK Athletics after leaving his post at British Swimming.

The former runner, who won European gold and world bronze in the Eighties, departs the swimming set up after overseeing their eight-medal haul at the Tokyo Olympics.

His return to athletics comes at a time when UKA is in desperate trouble.

 Jack Buckner confirmed as the new CEO of UK Athletics after leaving British Swimming
He will replace outgoing interim CEO Mark Munro, who ruled himself out of the running

While there has been an upturn under the interim CEO Mark Munro and chair Ian Beattie, the organisation has endured a torrid period of underperformance in sporting terms as well as multiple governance crisis in recent years.

Buckner, who was previously in charge of British Triathlon, said: ‘I’m incredibly excited to continue my sporting journey at UK Athletics where I know there are so many great people doing amazing things in Olympic and Paralympic sport.

'Many thanks to Ian Beattie and the Board at UKA for giving me this opportunity.

‘Athletics has been a huge part of my life since I was a teenager and I can’t wait to be trackside later in the year.

'Taking on the CEO role will be an exciting challenge and one I feel privileged to have been offered. I am looking forward to getting started.’

The 60-year-old arrives at a pivotal time, with three major athletics championships this summer on the back of a poor Olympics, in which British athletes won only six medals, later downgraded to five after CJ Ujah’s doping rap.

British athletes only won five medals at the Olympics after CJ Ujah's (pictured) doping rap

UKA chair Beattie said: ‘I am delighted to announce Jack as our new CEO. We were impressed with the range and quality of applicants for the role at this exciting time for athletics, but Jack was the standout candidate with his feel for the sport and knowledge as an athlete.

‘Both the board and I look forward to working with Jack, starting with this very busy and exciting summer and looking ahead to the fast-approaching Paris Olympics and Paralympics.’

UKA confirmed Munro will remain as chief operating officer after pulling out of the race for the CEO role, as first revealed by Sportsmail.

