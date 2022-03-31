ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Moon sign dates: What are my sun and moon signs?

By Molly Mulshine
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25GmwL_0evJ6O4Y00

ASTROLOGY novices might think their "star sign" is all that matters.

But zodiac experts hold that your true nature can only be revealed by delving into your entire chart - and two of the most important factors are your sun and moon signs.

What is my sun sign?

In astrology, your sun sign denotes where the sun was located in the zodiac on the day you were born.

Many call it a "star sign", but this is a common misnomer.

The sun sign dictates your personality, and is influenced by your day and month of birth.

Astrologists say the sun sign shows what you want, and the moon reveals what you need.

The signs are linked to certain traits, both positive and negative.

You can find out your sun sign simply by seeing when your birthday falls in the dates below.

  • Aries: March 21 – April 19
  • Taurus: April 20 – May 20
  • Gemini: May 21 – June 20
  • Cancer: June 21 – July 22
  • Leo: July 23 – August 22
  • Virgo: August 23 – September 22
  • Libra: September 23 – October 22
  • Scorpio: October 23 – November 21
  • Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21
  • Capricorn: December 22 – January 19
  • Aquarius: January 20 – February 18
  • Pisces: February 19 – March 20

What is my moon sign?

The moon sign is considered the second most important influence in your horoscope chart after the sun.

Your moon sign could hold the key to understanding your emotions.

If your sun sign represents ego, your moon sign represents your inner life.

But it isn't quite as simple as finding your sun sign.

Because the moon rotates around the earth, the location of your birth is necessary when it comes to finding your lunar chart placement.

You'll need your full date, place and time of birth to find out where the moon was when you were born.

It moves quickly around the zodiac, visiting each sign for two to two and a half days.

Your moon sign is likely to be different from your sun sign - i.e. you might be a Taurus sun, but your lunar sign might be in Sagittarius.

You can have your moon sign calculated here.

What does my moon sign mean?

Astrology is not an exact science and your astrological profile consists of many factors.

You won't glean much about yourself from only one or two chart placements.

But some conclusions might be drawn from your moon sign.

  • Aries moons might be very direct and blunt when expressing emotions.
  • Taurus moons could be stubborn when it comes to love.
  • Gemini moons could flip-flop emotionally.
  • Cancer moons might be very affectionate - but also territorial.
  • Leo moons may expect their loved ones to shower them with affection as attention is the Leo love language.
  • Virgo moons might be reserved, but they will always be honest in relationships.
  • Libra moons will value equality in their friendships and partnerships.
  • Scorpio moons keep emotions under wraps but they're incredibly loyal.
  • Sagittarius moons need a shot of adventure in their love lives.
  • Capricorn moons might take relationships quite seriously.
  • Aquarius moons will look at the big picture of their relationships.
  • Pisces moons might go with the flow emotionally.

What star signs are most compatible?

Love is a complex thing... and so are the ways of the stars.

Your moon sign can help guide your love life.

Because moon signs govern our emotionality, they can make an impact on romance.

Two people with the same sun sign and different moon signs might have a totally different approach to love.

Check out this handy grid from Cafe Astrology to see if your sign matches up with your beloved - it can be used for both sun and moon signs, though separately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FwUgR_0evJ6O4Y00
Credit: cafeastrology.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ITsj0_0evJ6O4Y00
Credit: cafeastrology.com

