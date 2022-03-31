ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Frankfurt Airport owner sells stake in China's Xi'an Airport

WOKV
WOKV
 18 hours ago

BERLIN — (AP) — The operator of Frankfurt Airport said Thursday that it is selling its minority stake in China's Xi'an Airport after failing to expand its business in the huge Chinese market.

Fraport AG said it is selling its 24.5% stake in the airport's operating company to Chang’an Huitong Co. Ltd. for 1.11 billion yuan ($175 million).

CEO Stefan Schulte said Xi'an “gave us an opportunity to showcase our expertise in airport management,” with passenger numbers more than quadrupling to over 40 million per year over the 14 years since Fraport acquired its stake.

“We always regarded our minority stake in Xi’an as a starting point for expanding our business in China,” Schulte said in a statement.

“However, this never materialized in Xi’an or at any other Chinese airport,” he added. “Consequently, we have now decided to cease our activities in the Chinese market.”

Fraport said the Xi'an operating company, Xi’an Xianyang International Airport Co. Ltd., expects the transaction to be concluded during the second quarter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

World's longest commercial flight route is created as Cathay Pacific launch 10,326-mile New York-Hong Kong service avoiding Russian airspace

Cathay Pacific will set a new world record for the longest commercial flight route after tweaking its New York to Hong Kong journey to avoid Russian airspace. Hong Kong's national flag carrier will now send jets journeying between JFK in New York and Hong Kong International (HKG) around Russia rather than through it.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

British Airways warn passengers they must wear face masks on flights to 50 destinations that demand them - weeks after announcing it was no longer compulsory to wear the coverings on their planes

British Airways - who announced they were scrapping masks on flights - are now warning people they must still put them on if they are going to 50 destinations. BA customers will only need to wear a face covering on board flights if their destination requires it, the airline said but it has since listed places that include where it is unsure masks are required.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Indian Airlines Resume Hundreds Of Flights As Skies Reopen After Two Years

As scheduled international travel resumes in India today after two years, airlines are ramping their schedules once again. Indian airlines are planning to boost flights into the Middle East and East Asia in the coming weeks to cater to huge pent-up demand this summer. Here's a look at airline plans.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frankfurt Airport#Ap#Chinese#Fraport Ag#The Associated Press
Daily Mail

So much for hassle-free travel! Furious Heathrow passengers slam 'worst-ever' passport control queues with lines stretching 'back for a MILE' despite all Covid rules being axed - as airport blames increase in travellers

Furious passengers have slammed Heathrow for yet more chaos entering and leaving the airport amid reports of mile-long lines. Travellers posted extraordinary pictures of 'thousands' of people waiting at immigration as officials struggled to deal with the huge backlog. Many miserable flyers said it was the 'worst queue' they had...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
China
US News and World Report

Details of Crashed Boeing 737-800 and China Eastern Airlines

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Here are some facts about the Boeing 737-800 jet and China Eastern Airlines, involved in a crash on a domestic flight on Monday with 132 people on board. BOEING 737-800 The Boeing 737-800 is part of the 737 family, the world's most-flown commercial aircraft series. It was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Why Delta, United, and American Airlines Stocks Are Flying on Tuesday

Oil prices are dropping -- and so may be requirements to wear masks on airplanes. Add in easier availability of new COVID-19 booster shots, and air travelers may be feeling happier today. It's no wonder that airline investors are feeling happy, too. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

British Airways boss says it will have to cut flights over next few weeks to avoid ANOTHER meltdown after thousands were stranded on planes or left waiting for hours to be reunited with luggage

The boss of British Airways says the airline will have to cut flights over the next few weeks to avoid another meltdown after thousands of passengers were stranded on planes or left waiting hours to be reunited with their luggage. In an internal message to staff, chief executive Sean Doyle...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

NY to NZ nonstop: Air New Zealand plans its longest-ever passenger flight to New York

Air New Zealand plans to launch one of the longest flights in the world, connecting New York with its hub in Auckland.From 17 September the carrier will fly the 8,828-mile route three times per week, using a Boeing 787-9 – the same type used by Qantas for its even longer nonstop link from London to Perth.The flights will be coded NZ1 and NZ2, previously used for the now-dropped link from London Heathrow.The schedule shows NZ1 departing at 9.55pm on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays from New York JFK, arriving at 7.30am two days later in Auckland – after a planned overnight journey...
WORLD
simpleflying.com

Time Up: Foreign Lessors To Terminate All Leases On Russian Airline Fleets

Today marks the deadline for the EU and UK sanctions for lessors to end all leases with Russian carriers. This would mean bringing home nearly 500 planes, valued at over $10 billion, and leaving airlines will few planes to continue flying. However, recovering planes has become next to impossible and lessors are quickly accepting that they may never see their jets again.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Inside Eindhoven Airport's Ambitious Expansion Plans

Netherland’s second-largest airport, Eindhoven, is preparing to expand as it anticipates a surge in post-pandemic travelers. The current terminal only has the capacity for 5 million passengers a year; however, the airport expects a return to pre-pandemic passenger numbers, around 7 million. Details of the expansion. Plans for the...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

British Airways and Virgin Atlantic scrap face mask rule: Airlines say passengers won't be forced to wear one on some routes from tomorrow as government ends remaining Covid travel curbs

British holidaymakers will not be required to wear masks on British Airways and Virgin Atlantic flights following the government's announcement that all Covid travel measures will end on Friday. British Airways customers will only need to wear a face covering on board flights if their destination requires it, while Virgin...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Georgia Sun

Hartsfield-Jackson ranked 4th best airport in the world

A new study ranks Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as the fourth best airport in the world. The research by money.co.uk analyzed the world’s busiest airports on a variety of factors, such as on-time performance, the cost of parking and transfers, transfer times and the number of restaurants and shops, to reveal the world’s best airports.
ATLANTA, GA
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
59K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy