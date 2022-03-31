ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Masked burglar broke into David and Victoria Beckham's £40million London mansion through an upstairs bedroom 'after scrambling up his next door neighbour's scaffolding'

By David Pilditch, David Averre For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 18 hours ago

A masked burglar broke into David and Victoria Beckham’s £40 million mansion after scrambling up his next door neighbour’s scaffolding, it has been claimed.

Police have been trawling through CCTV footage from the property adjacent to the Beckham’s Holland Park home in West London, which has been empty while building works are going on.

They have also asked neighbours to hand over security camera videos in the hunt for the lone thief.

The raider was able to break into an upstairs bedroom while the former England captain, wife Victoria, 47, and daughter Harper, 10, were in the house before escaping with thousands of pounds of designer and electric goods.

A neighbour told MailOnline today: ‘It’s scary to think they were able to get in while the family were inside.

‘Police came round asking for security camera footage and mentioned the scaffolding at the house next door.

‘It goes the whole way up the building. There are about six platforms with ladders and there are poles that go across to the chimney at the Beckham’s house which is just a couple of feet away.’

The break-in, on February 28, was not discovered until 17-year-old Cruz returned home from a night out and stumbled upon the upturned bedroom and spotted broken glass from a window on the floor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VPzLL_0evJ2hn500
A masked burglar has broken into the Beckham family home in West London and made thousands of pounds' worth of valuables (David and Victoria pictured) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=378go6_0evJ2hn500
The Beckhams' home in Kensington, pictured today, following a burglary at the property last month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B09Ln_0evJ2hn500
David, 46 (right), reportedly called 999 and set about searching the mansion for the burglar with Cruz (left), while Harper (centre right) remained with Victoria, 47, and waited for the police (Brooklyn centre left)

David, 46, reportedly called 999 and set about searching the mansion for the burglar with Cruz, while Harper remained with Victoria, 47, and waited for the police.

The burglar is thought to have been part of a gang which targeted at least two other houses in the area on the same night.

The Met confirmed it is investigating and that no arrests have been made.

Today workmen were painting the outside of the house next door to the Beckham’s home which has large signs warning the building is subject to 24 hour surveillance.

A workman at the site said: ‘The police came around. They wanted to see our cameras and we gave everything to them.’

A woman who answered the door at the Beckham’s home said: ‘I’m sorry you need to make an appointment.’

Cruz Beckham breaks social media silence after raid

Cruz Beckham was the first member of the Beckham family to return to social media after their West London home was burgled.

The thief forced their way into a spare upstairs bedroom at the £40m mansion in Holland Park and ransacked the place while David, Victoria and 10-year-old daughter Harper relaxed downstairs completely unawares.

The break-in, on February 28, was not discovered until 17-year-old Cruz returned home from a night out and stumbled upon the upturned bedroom and spotted broken glass from a window on the floor.

Cruz took to his Instagram Stories hours after the news emerged and shared a playful TikTok video of himself relaxing in a grey hoodie.

This was followed quickly by his older brother Romeo who shared a snap of himself sporting a black printed T-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and a pair of sunglassses.

Neither David nor Victoria have broken their silence yet on the burglary.

A source close to the family told The Sun: 'Sadly the Beckhams were the victims of some fairly professional thieves who have been operating in the area.

'Fortunately the criminals only made it as far as one bedroom before they ran off.'

The family are said to have been 'shaken up' by the burglary, but no one was hurt.

The intruder reportedly climbed over the gate at the front of the house, shimmied his way up the property and then broke in through the spare bedroom window. Police are said to be reviewing CCTV footage.

The thief made off with thousands in designer clothes, accessories and electric goods stored in the room - but did not hang around for more.

Two other properties were also targeted, including a neighbouring house which thieves found was empty once inside, and another home on the same street into which burglars were unable to force entry.

A Met spokesman said: 'Police were called at 00.37 hours on Tuesday, March 1 to reports of a burglary at a residential address in the W11 area of Kensington.

'The burglary is believed to have taken place between 20.30 and 23.30 on Monday, February 28.

'A number of items were reported stolen. No arrests have been made. Inquiries continue.'

The raid comes just weeks after Posh and Becks won planning permission to overhaul their Holland Park mansion, parts of which had been sealed off as it had began to crumble.

Pictures of the property exclusively obtained by MailOnline show that the Grade II-listed property is held up by supports before work gets underway.

The couple were granted permission by Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea to repair their historic rear terrace and stairs, which had become too dangerous to use.

Beckham's design and access statement revealed their plans to 'reinstate the terrace, which is considered structurally unsound, on a like for like basis.'

The statement also says the family no longer use the terrace which has structural damage is due to age, water ingress, cracking and spalling due to frost.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oxov9_0evJ2hn500
Work: David and Victoria Beckham have won planning permission to repair their 'crumbling' £31.5 million west London mansion (pictured) after parts of the property were sealed off
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZODtM_0evJ2hn500
'Crumbling': Pictures of the propertly exclusively obtained by MailOnline show that the Grade II-listed property terrace is held up by supports before work gets underway (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28uxNu_0evJ2hn500
Out of use: The statement also says the family no longer use the terrace which has structural damage is due to age, water ingress, cracking and spalling due to frost

Props and timber bearers have been installed to provide temporary support to prevent collapse and any loss of the buildings original features - including damage to the original cast iron railings.

The statement reads: 'A structural engineer has inspected the terrace and recommended repairs and renewal works on a like for like basis.'

From photos attached to the application, the roof terrace, which is crumbling in parts, is being supported by metal poles to stop it from collapsing.

The project is being overseen by Soho House architect Michael Ergatoudis, who was also in charge of the previous renovations at the home and their Cotswolds retreat.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail
Daily Mail

325K+

Followers

26K+

Posts

140M+

Views

Related
Daily Mail

Beckham burglary horror: Masked raider breaks into family's £40m London mansion while David, Victoria and daughter Harper were at home – with son Cruz, 17, discovering ransacked room and valuables worth thousands missing

A masked burglar has broken into the Beckham family home in West London and made off with thousands of pounds' worth of valuables. The thief forced their way into a spare upstairs bedroom at the £40m mansion in Holland Park and ransacked the place while David, Victoria and 10-year-old daughter Harper relaxed downstairs completely unawares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Video shows woman mauled by pit bull escape by rolling into an elevator

Gruesome security camera footage shows a 25-year-old woman being savagely mauled by a pit bull as she crawls into an elevator in a desperate attempt to escape.The black dog, with its jaws latched onto her arm, violently shakes its head side to side as the woman drags it out of her apartment and into the elevator.The unidentified woman was putting shoes on in the bedroom of her home in Colombia when the dog attacked out of nowhere, according to La Opinion."Her reaction was to crawl to the door and go out into the hallway, hoping that some neighbour would help...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Family's horror as they are given just 10 minutes to escape their Blue Mountains home before a landslide SWALLOWED the driveway and front yard: 'It felt like an out-of-body experience'

A family has opened up about the terrifying moment they were given just 10 minutes to pack their belongings and flee to safety as a massive landslide threatened to swallow their home. The Buksh family's home is in the foothills of the Blue Mountains, which has been hammered by torrential...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Harper Beckham
The Independent

Body parts of missing woman found in bags at country park after man charged with murder

The body parts of a missing woman have been found inside bags at a country park three months after she disappeared.Detectives launched a murder enquiry after Ilona Golabek, 27, vanished from her home in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 9 November.Kamil Ranoszek, 40, was arrested two weeks later and charged with murder. He is currently awaiting trial at Lincoln Crown Court.Lincolnshire Police have now revealed suspected human remains were discovered at Witham Way Country Park in the town on 19 February.Officers attended and recovered bones which were later confirmed to be human while specialist teams found other body parts in three other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Four die as family plunges from balcony in Switzerland

A French family plunged off a seventh floor balcony in the western Swiss town of Montreux on Thursday after officers knocked at their door, leaving four dead and a teenager in serious condition. But police said the five members of the same family --  a man, 40, his wife, 41, and her twin sister, along with the couple's daughter, eight, and son, 15 -- had gone off the balcony after two officers showed up at their door early Thursday.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Depressing photos of crumbling bars and deserted streets show how far Bali still has to go before it's back to being the vibrant holiday island Aussies love

Travellers who have ventured back to Bali to re-live memories of the island loved by Australians for decades have been left stunned by the pandemic's impacts on the area. Indonesia has lifted quarantine rules for fully-vaccinated visitors, ending two years of the border being closed, and Australian tourists wasted no time returning to the island's shorelines.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West London#Cctv
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Henry Moore sculpture Mother And Child sells for £400,000

A sculpture by pioneering Yorkshire artist Henry Moore has sold at auction for eight times its top estimate. The lead sculpture, titled Mother And Child, is considered "extremely rare" as it is a material the sculptor used only for a short period in the 1930s, Dreweatts auctioneers said. The piece...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

F1 boss Max Mosley ‘found with fatal gunshot wound after learning he had terminal cancer’

Formula 1 boss Max Mosley was found with a fatal gunshot wound to his head after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, an inquest heard today.The former president of the motorsport's governing body FIA for 16 years between 1993 and 2009 died at home in Chelsea, west London, last May, aged 81.The inquest heard that he was told he had just "weeks" to live, and that chronic bladder and bowel pain would only lessen with palliative care but could not be cured.A neighbour and his housekeeper called 999 after they discovered a note on his bedroom door, stating “do not enter,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Mother, 29, was heard begging to be spared during harrowing 999 call made while babysitter stabbed her and her husband to death: Killer, 53, is jailed for 34 years

A man who murdered a husband and wife while their child slept in the next room has been jailed for life. Stanley Elliot, 53, was handed two life sentences for the 'frenzied' stabbing of 'defenceless' Geoffrey Hibbert, 61, and his 29-year-old wife Michelle shortly after they returned home from a night out.
PUBLIC SAFETY
yankodesign.com

This prefabricated modern cabin is clad in black and hidden in plain sight on Colonia’s coast

Nestled in the coastal woods of Colonia, Casa ZGZ is a prefabricated, single-story cabin that’s clad in black to hide the modern home in plain sight. Montevideo-based architecture firm iHouse constructs prefabricated homes using the latest dry construction methods currently trending on the international stage. With only 70 days to build a home for Conrado, an Uruguayan living in London, on his family’s property in Colonia, iHouse was well-equipped to take on the project. Formed by the merging of two modules, Casa ZGZ was constructed offsite and then installed on the family’s property in just five days.
VISUAL ART
Daily Mail

Alexa's last day running her fashion brand: Chung's company was more than £11MILLION in debt before she shut it down, accounts reveal as website is set to close at midnight

Alexa Chung's business was more than £11million in debt before she decided to shut it down, as her fashion website is set to close its doors at midnight. The designer, 38, revealed she was going to shut her eponymous brand Alpha Charlie, which she launched in May 2017, earlier this month with Thursday marking its last day in operation.
BUSINESS
BBC

African frog found in bag of mint after 5,800-mile trip

A frog has been found in a bag of fresh mint after taking a 5,800-mile trip from Africa to the North East. Minty, as he has been named, was hidden in a sealed bag imported from Ethiopia to a shop in Corbridge, Northumberland. The RSPCA was contacted by the fruit...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Peter Kay joins Instagram to promote his new tour - after stepping away from the public eye due to 'unforeseen family circumstances'

Peter Kay has joined Instagram to promote his new tour - after largely stepping out of the public eye for the last five years. A pair of tweets from Peter's official Twitter account, the first since September 2021, shared a link to his new Instagram, reading: 'Peter is now on Instagram please give him a follow his new official account.'
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

325K+
Followers
26K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy