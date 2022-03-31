ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mason Greenwood is still suspended by Man United despite fans spotting him being listed in the squad online as club insists his status 'hasn't changed' following his arrest over rape, assault and threats to kill allegations

By Sam Mcevoy For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 18 hours ago

Mason Greenwood remains unavailable for selection by Manchester United despite fans spotting his profile still being listed in the squad section on the club's official website.

The 20-year-old was arrested by Greater Manchester Police on suspicion of rape and assault of an 18-year-old student. He was further arrested on suspicion of threats to kill.

The United and England forward was released on bail last month before being abruptly dumped by sponsors Nike without receiving a penny of compensation, Sportsmail exclusively revealed in February.

Greenwood was also removed from video games such as FIFA 22 and Football Manager 2022, as well as United's app.

However, fans spotted on Wednesday that Greenwood was still listed as a first-team player on the squad section on the club's official website, prompting questions that there had been a change in Greenwood's case.

This is not the case with the striker still suspended by the Premier League club, who confirmed that his status 'hasn't changed'.

Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst also confirmed Greenwood's profile was taken off the club's smartphone app after he was removed from the squad to exclude him from interactive elements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=378sTE_0evJ2Xuh00
Mason Greenwood remains unavailable for selection by Manchester United despite fans spotting him being listed in the club's squad section online (top right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34HQIU_0evJ2Xuh00
Greenwood, 20, was arrested last month on suspicion of raping, sexually assaulting and threatening to kill an 18-year-old student before being released on bail

Greenwood's profile has always been listed on the club's official desktop website and has not been removed, given he is still a Manchester United player.

Greenwood is still not a part of the first-team squad and remains unavailable for selection until further notice.

United still are contractually bound to continue paying Greenwood's £75,000-a-week salary despite suspending him after he was arrested last month and then released on bail. They said that he will not play for the club or train at Carrington until further notice.

United’s last official communication relating to Greenwood’s situation was a statement on February 1 which read: ‘Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HgC1l_0evJ2Xuh00
He had his Nike sponsorship deal terminated without receiving a penny of compensation

‘As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice.’

United must now wait to see if Greenwood is charged before deciding on their next move.

Joseph Lappin, head of employment at UK law firm Stewarts, told Sportsmail last month: 'In these early days, whilst the criminal investigation is ongoing, the risk of dismissing Greenwood is too great.

'Greenwood would stand to be compensated by the club for the sums owing to him under the remaining term of his contract if his dismissal was found to be unlawful.

'If Manchester United considers that the employment relationship has reached the end of the road, more likely is that club proposes terminating the contract and paying Greenwood a settlement sum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MTUSf_0evJ2Xuh00
Manchester United insist Greenwood's status 'hasn't changed' and remains unavailable 

'If this happened, Greenwood could look to sign for a club abroad, possibly on a pre-contract basis pending the outcome of the criminal investigation in England.

'If there is a trial and Greenwood is found not guilty, he and the club may explore early termination of his player contract.

'If there is a trial and Greenwood is found guilty and sent to prison, Manchester United could rip up the player contract and stop paying Greenwood.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Max Mosley shot himself after learning he had just weeks to live, inquest hears

Max Mosley shot himself after being told he had just weeks to live, an inquest has heard.The former F1 boss took his own life at his London home in May 2021 after learning he likely had a “very limited life expectancy” and was in “debilitating” pain, Westminster Coroner’s Court heard on Tuesday.Evidence at the inquest revealed the 81-year-old contacted his personal assistant the night before he was found dead to tell him about his decision to kill himself.Mr Mosley could not be persuaded and had formed a “settled intent”, the court heard.He was then said to have had a last meal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

F1 boss Max Mosley ‘found with fatal gunshot wound after learning he had terminal cancer’

Formula 1 boss Max Mosley was found with a fatal gunshot wound to his head after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, an inquest heard today.The former president of the motorsport's governing body FIA for 16 years between 1993 and 2009 died at home in Chelsea, west London, last May, aged 81.The inquest heard that he was told he had just "weeks" to live, and that chronic bladder and bowel pain would only lessen with palliative care but could not be cured.A neighbour and his housekeeper called 999 after they discovered a note on his bedroom door, stating “do not enter,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Pro boxer woken from coma by Anthony Joshua message after suffering brain injury in the ring loses legal fight to get his day job back as overhead linesman for Scottish Power

A professional boxer who suffered a life-changing head injury during a fight has lost a disability discrimination case after he was declared medically unfit from his job. Gary Murray was given oxygen in the ring then rushed to hospital after suffering a bleed on the brain in his last professional bout.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Football agent Aidy Ward is charged by the FA for breaking rules on under-age players... with representative alleged to have 'directly or indirectly' tried to recruit a player under 16 to join his agency

Aidy Ward has been charged by the Football Association for approaching a minor about joining his talent agency following a year-long investigation. Ward, who has until April 15 to respond to the FA charge, has been found guilty along with his agency Colossal Sports Management of trying to recruit a player before their 16th birthday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Greenwood
Daily Mail

Jesse Marsch reveals he has not spoken to Brazil star Raphinha about Barcelona's interest... as Leeds boss expresses desire to get the best out of the player while he is still at the club

Jesse Marsch says he will try to persuade Raphinha to stay at Leeds this summer and turn down a move to Barcelona. Sportsmail revealed the £60million-rated Leeds winger is wanted by Barca, who have held talks with the Brazilian’s agent, Deco. Although Marsch is not surprised a club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I've never had a month so exciting': Thiago Alcantara admits he is relishing Liverpool's blockbuster April, with eight huge games in just 29 days to keep quadruple tilt alive... and says run will be 'like a World Cup'

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara insists the players are in a 'one-mission mood' as they enter a hugely-significant April. Saturday's early kick-off at home to Watford, when they could go top of the Premier League for the first time since September, is a prelude to a Champions League quarter-final with Benfica before they face Manchester City twice in two competitions within the space of a week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jorginho reveals he is still hurting over Italy's World Cup disaster as Chelsea midfielder shares emotional social media message saying 'my sorrow is bigger than you imagine'

Jorginho says he's still struggling to come to terms with Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. The Chelsea midfielder blamed himself for his side's failure to reach a second successive World Cup after missing two penalties in qualifying. The European champions then suffered a shock 1-0...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Lyon 3-1 Juventus (agg 4-3): Ada Hegerberg among the scorers as seven-time Women's Champions League winners turn around deficit to set up semi-final against PSG

Former Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg was on the scoresheet as Lyon turned around a first-leg deficit to progress to the Women's Champions League semi-finals at the expense of Juventus. The Norwegian opened the scoring in the 33rd minute with a back-post header, before Melvine Malard's goal two minutes later...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Manchester United#Greater Manchester Police#Nike#Manchester Evening News
The Independent

Activists claim to have blocked key oil terminals as police called in

A group called Just Stop Oil said it had blocked seven “key oil” terminals early on Friday as police said they were dealing with activists.The group also provided locations for demonstrations in Essex and Hertfordshire.“Fed up with a government burning your future – join us on the road,” the group tweeted.It then mentioned locations including Navigator and Grays in Essex, Buncefield in Hemel Hempstead and Birmingham’s Esso terminal.Police said they were responding to activists at a site in Tyburn, Birmingham.West Midlands Police tweeted: “We are working to deal with this as quickly as possible.”It added that delays were expected on...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

John Terry snubs Jorginho as he picks Mason Mount, 23, as Chelsea's next captain... with out-of-contract Cesar Azpilicueta Barcelona-bound at the end of the season

Former England skipper John Terry has tipped Mason Mount to take over as the Chelsea captain once Cesar Azpilicueta leaves the club. Terry says he 'loves' Azpilicueta's leadership style but insists Chelsea must hand the captain's armband to the 23-year-old to make any real 'progression'. Terry says Mount has the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Robbing Hood! Argentine thief known as 'Rambito' promises to pay back his victims and never steal again after winning $850,000 lottery

A 37-year-old career criminal vowed to cease his life of crime and repay his previous victims after hitting a lottery jackpot in Argentina. Marcelo Paredes, known to local authorities as 'Rambito,' guessed each of the six winning numbers on the Quini 6 lottery drawing on December 12, 2021, Argentine newspaper La Jornada revealed this week.
LOTTERY
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Premier League clubs spent £272MILLION on agents' fees in the last year with Manchester City forking out the most at £35m... so, how much did your team pay?

Premier League clubs paid agents over £272million between February 2021 and January 2022, official FA figures have revealed. The figure is almost exactly the same as the previous year's, with fees paid to agents and intermediaries going up from £272,220,223 to £272,559,227, a difference of just over £300,000.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
FIFA
Daily Mail

Gerard Pique is 'considering a Spain return ahead of the World Cup in Qatar' FOUR years after the Barcelona defender retired from international football

Gerard Pique is reportedly set to come out of international retirement and make himself available for Spain ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Barcelona defender called time on his Spain career after their disappointing last-16 exit at the 2018 World Cup, bowing out with 102 caps and two major titles in the bag.
SOCCER
The Independent

Rashid Elsaffi-Bakkar: Police launch major search for boy missing for 10 days after not turning up at school

Specialist crime detectives have launched a major search for a London schoolboy reported missing after he failed to turn up for school 10 days ago.The Metropolitan Police expressed “extreme concern” for Rashid Elsaffi-Bakkr, whose family said his disappearance was highly out of character.The teenager was last seen on at home in Wembley, west London, on the night of Sunday, 20 March. He was picked up on video footage walking with a backpack 30 minutes later at 10.15pm.Police said it is not known where Rashid was going and he has not been seen or heard from since. He was reported missing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Edinson Cavani was set to become Old Trafford's latest cult hero but the 'King of Uruguay's' time at Man United is fizzling out amid constant injury struggles, club vs country debates and Cristiano Ronaldo nicking his place leading the attack

There was a point where it appeared Edinson Cavani would become a Manchester United cult hero in the mould of Diego Forlan, Dimitar Berbatov or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Towards the end of last season, when his goals against Roma carried United into the Europa League final and he scored from 40 yards against Fulham, the fans had taken the veteran Uruguayan to their hearts.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Scotland skipper Rachel Corsie used to train on a concrete car park at Aberdeen... after 'hurt' of missing out on this summer's Euros, she's now hoping to take her country to the World Cup - with huge qualifier against Spain at Hampden Park next!

Rachel Corsie has gone from playing on concrete car parks to playing at Hampden. The Scotland captain has the honour of leading her country out at their national stadium after women's international matches were moved there last summer. It is a world away from Corsie's beginnings in football with hometown...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Didier Drogba's son, Isaac, 'has gone AWOL from Portuguese side Academica after the starlet, 21, travelled to France for school exams in January' - as club officials reveal neither they nor team-mates have heard from him

A report has claimed that Didier Drogba's son, Isaac, has gone AWOL from Academica, his club in Portugal, after travelling to France and failing to return. Drogba, 21, was thrust into the spotlight after scoring his first goal during his stint at Serie D side Folgore Caratese a year ago - before he moved on to his current side.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

325K+
Followers
26K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy