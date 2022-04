VIRGINIA — Range Mental Health Center (RMHC) is excited to announce the addition of Kathy Udovich, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, to our team. An Ely native, Udovich has earned a Master of Science in nursing from Walden University, a bachelor’s in nursing from the College of St. Scholastica, an AS from Hibbing Community College and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Minnesota. She formerly worked at Ely-Bloomenson Community Hospital in various nursing capacities including Specialty Clinic Team Leader, floor nurse and...

