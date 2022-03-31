Flint Police Investigate Miller Road Shooting

Police have launched an urgent public appeal to help find a missing mother and daughter.Sabrina Bradshaw, 29, and Taylor Kelly, 10, originally from West Sussex, were reported missing after Friday 25 March.There was a confirmed sighting of the mother and daughter on the evening of Sunday 27 March at about 7pm at Moot Hall in Aldeburgh, Suffolk.Ms Bradshaw was last seen wearing a cream fur waistcoat, light blue jeans and she has blonde hair. Her daughter is described as currently having shoulder length dark brown hair.Police believe they are using a black Renault Kadjar vehicle, with the registration number LX67 KFJ.Suffolk Police have asked that anyone who has seen them or knows of their whereabouts to contact them on 999 quoting CAD 26 of 26 March 2022. Read More Parts of UK reach 20C as Saturday marks warmest day of the yearWall-to-wall sunshine forecast with highest temperature so far this yearUK records warmest day of the year with more spring sunshine in store

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO