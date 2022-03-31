ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Flint Police Investigate Miller Road Shooting

By B-Ray
Cars 108
Cars 108
 18 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Flint Police were called to a horrible scene on Miller Rd the other day that left a 20-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head and the 22-yr-old suspect in custody. Details are saying that the victim in question was shot by her boyfriend. I don't care what's going on...

wcrz.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Cars 108
Cars 108

8K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WNEM

Police searching for suspects in deadly Flint shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities are searching for suspects following a deadly shooting in the city of Flint. The Flint Police Department and Michigan State Police Major Case Unit (MCU) responded to a shooting at the intersection of Avenue A and E. Baker Street about 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, March 24.
FLINT, MI
CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Police Launch Homicide Investigation Over Suspected Road-Rage Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police homicide detectives are investigating a suspected road-rage shooting that injured a tow truck driver on U.S. Route 50 on Saturday, according to authorities. The shooting stemmed from a verbal dispute between the tow truck driver and another driver around 5:45 p.m. on the eastbound side of U.S. Route 50 at Veterans Parkway in Prince George’s County, police said. The tow truck driver and the other driver were arguing when that person fired a round into the tow truck, according to authorities. An ambulance took the tow truck driver to a local hospital. Police do not believe that the tow truck driver and gunman knew each other prior to engaging in a verbal dispute. U.S. Route 50 was closed for several hours following the shooting, police said. Maryland State Police homicide detectives are leading the investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101. The case remains under investigation.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
The Independent

Sabrina Bradshaw missing: Urgent police appeal to find mother and 10 year-old daughter

Police have launched an urgent public appeal to help find a missing mother and daughter.Sabrina Bradshaw, 29, and Taylor Kelly, 10, originally from West Sussex, were reported missing after Friday 25 March.There was a confirmed sighting of the mother and daughter on the evening of Sunday 27 March at about 7pm at Moot Hall in Aldeburgh, Suffolk.Ms Bradshaw was last seen wearing a cream fur waistcoat, light blue jeans and she has blonde hair. Her daughter is described as currently having shoulder length dark brown hair.Police believe they are using a black Renault Kadjar vehicle, with the registration number LX67 KFJ.Suffolk Police have asked that anyone who has seen them or knows of their whereabouts to contact them on 999 quoting CAD 26 of 26 March 2022. Read More Parts of UK reach 20C as Saturday marks warmest day of the yearWall-to-wall sunshine forecast with highest temperature so far this yearUK records warmest day of the year with more spring sunshine in store
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Man Driving 157 MPH On I-20 In Fort Worth Strikes SUV, Killing 1, Injuring 2

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested after he struck an SUV while driving 157 mph on I-20 in Fort Worth, killing one and injuring two others. On March 15 at about 11 p.m., Bryce Abernathy, 22, was speeding down westbound I-20 near McCart Avenue in a white Camaro when he stuck an SUV, killing the driver and injuring two passengers. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) According to the Camaro’s control module, Abernathy was going 157 mph in a 70 mph zone. Abernathy was arrested by Fort Worth Police investigators and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of manslaughter. Fort Worth Police reminded drivers in a statement that “reckless driving is irresponsible, egregious, and dangerous” and that they “are encouraged to exercise caution and responsibility when operating a motor vehicle.”
FORT WORTH, TX
The Independent

Tabby Diamond death: Reggae artist killed in Jamaica drive-by shooting, aged 67

Reggae group The Mighty Diamonds’ lead vocalist Donald “Tabby” Shaw, 67, has been killed in a drive-by shooting in Jamaica.The shooting, which occurred on McKinley Crescent in St Andrew, Kingston on Tuesday (29 March), left one other person dead and three others injured. The second victim, Owen Beckford, is reportedly a relative of Shaw’s. Reports suggested two men and a woman are currently being treated for gunshot wounds.In a statement to Loop News, St Andrew Police Division’s senior superintendent Kirk Ricketts said a preliminary investigation indicated the shooting might be connected to an ongoing local gang conflict. Ricketts said police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy