ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, IN

ISP investigating officer involved shooting in Steuben County

By ADAMS NEWS
hot1079fortwayne.com
 18 hours ago

STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say it is investigating after a Steuben County deputy fired a shot during a chase on Tuesday. ISP that a pursuit began shortly after 7 p.m. in Pleasant Lake. According to a release, the suspect crashed on South West Riley Square and then...

hot1079fortwayne.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Two killed in Williamson County crash, ISP investigating

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating a crash Friday morning that left two people dead. According to ISP, the crash involved two vehicles and took place around 9 a.m. on March 25, at the intersection of Illinois Route 37 and Illinois Route 148 in Williamson County.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deputy, IN
Steuben County, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Steuben County, IN
City
Pleasant Lake, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Hudson, IN
KKTV

Deadly officer-involved shooting carried out near Peyton in El Paso County justified by District Attorney’s Office

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is reporting deadly action taken by law enforcement in El Paso County was justified. In early September of 2021 deputies were called to a neighborhood just north of Peyton on the report of a suicidal man who was armed with a gun. The man was in an area close to Gollihar Court. Members of the BHCON Unit were also called. BHCON personnel are specially trained to handle mental health calls. An hours-long standoff happened when the suicidal man didn’t listen to commands and requests by authorities.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS DFW

Man Driving 157 MPH On I-20 In Fort Worth Strikes SUV, Killing 1, Injuring 2

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested after he struck an SUV while driving 157 mph on I-20 in Fort Worth, killing one and injuring two others. On March 15 at about 11 p.m., Bryce Abernathy, 22, was speeding down westbound I-20 near McCart Avenue in a white Camaro when he stuck an SUV, killing the driver and injuring two passengers. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) According to the Camaro’s control module, Abernathy was going 157 mph in a 70 mph zone. Abernathy was arrested by Fort Worth Police investigators and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of manslaughter. Fort Worth Police reminded drivers in a statement that “reckless driving is irresponsible, egregious, and dangerous” and that they “are encouraged to exercise caution and responsibility when operating a motor vehicle.”
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Isp#Criminal Investigation#South West#Steuben Co#The Indiana State Police
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

$4.8M settlement reached for widow of man fatally shot by Georgia trooper

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. — The widow of a man shot and killed by a Georgia State Patrol trooper in August 2020 will receive a large settlement. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a trooper attempted to pull over 60-year-old Julian Lewis for a darkened tail light. When the trooper tried making the traffic stop, Lewis sped up and led the trooper on a brief chase.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Vehicle Into Downtown Construction Site

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was arrested on Thursday after stealing a vehicle from a Downtown Pittsburgh valet and crashing it into a construction site. According to Pittsburgh Police, officers were dispatched to Sixth Avenue following a report that a vehicle had been stolen from the valet outside The Duquesne Club. Officers were able to track the vehicle to the North Side and back to Downtown, where the driver, identified as 27-year-old Kennedy Lyons, crashed the vehicle through “Road Closed” signs at Wood Street and Liberty Avenue. Police say the vehicle was driven into a large construction hole that was filled with freshly poured concrete. Lyons was taken into custody at the scene by Port Authority Police and Allegheny County Police. He was taken to the hospital to be evaluated before being transported to the Allegheny County Jail. It’s unclear what charges he may be facing. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FL Radio Group

Steuben County Police Reform

Steuben County’s Police Reform Plan met all of 2021’s action items, according to FingerLakes1. These include increasing correction officer civil service test applications, partnering with area colleges for training, and expanding bias and diversity training. Steuben’s Police reforms were first adopted by county legislature in January 2021.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
MotorBiscuit

Car Theft Deterrent: Don’t Park Under Street Lights!

Car theft doesn’t just imply that your car gets stolen. It also includes thieves breaking into your vehicle and taking valuable things. After all, stealing something like a laptop left in the car or a stereo nets a much lower chance of getting caught. Depending on who the thief is, an alarm and lock may not even be enough to convince them to think twice about the crime. However, there are preventative steps to take that can deter would-be thieves. One might think parking in a well-lit area would deter thieves. However, it seems it may do the exact opposite.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy