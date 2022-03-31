ISP investigating officer involved shooting in Steuben County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was arrested on Thursday after stealing a vehicle from a Downtown Pittsburgh valet and crashing it into a construction site. According to Pittsburgh Police, officers were dispatched to Sixth Avenue following a report that a vehicle had been stolen from the valet outside The Duquesne Club. Officers were able to track the vehicle to the North Side and back to Downtown, where the driver, identified as 27-year-old Kennedy Lyons, crashed the vehicle through “Road Closed” signs at Wood Street and Liberty Avenue. Police say the vehicle was driven into a large construction hole that was filled with freshly poured concrete. Lyons was taken into custody at the scene by Port Authority Police and Allegheny County Police. He was taken to the hospital to be evaluated before being transported to the Allegheny County Jail. It’s unclear what charges he may be facing. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO