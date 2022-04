A terrifying moment that played out in a Pasadena, Texas park earlier this month was caught on a home surveillance system. The video of the event was posted on the Pasadena Texas Police Department's Facebook page and took place on February 25th around 10 a.m. (according to the time stamp in the video) at Satsuma Park in Pasadena, Texas. It shows a woman running for her life while screaming frantically for someone to assist her. A few seconds later, the video shows the woman being chased by someone in a gray Ford Escape who's driving across the parks' field at a high rate of speed. Moments later the vehicle is spotted on video driving back out of the park with the woman in the vehicle.

PASADENA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO