COATESVILLE — Pennsylvania American Water announced that at 8:30 a.m. the mandatory boil water advisory for customers in its Coatesville water system had been lifted. Customers were notified on March 12, 2022 that the Rock Run Water Treatment Plant experienced lower-than-normal chlorine residuals in the plant. As a result, a boil water advisory was issued for customers in the affected area. PAW is pleased to report that the issue has been resolved.

COATESVILLE, PA ・ 17 DAYS AGO