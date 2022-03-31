ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Call AAA: Acceptable, Affordable, Appreciation Gestures for Your Mom This Mother's Day

 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMother's Day falls on May 8th this year which...

InspireMore

“I’ll Never Forget Leaving The Doctor’s Office That Day. … We Were Terrified; In Shock.” Mom Shares Son’s Journey With Birth Difference, Urges, “You And Your Child Are Never Alone.”

Meet Krista, a Smile Train supporter and a Texas mom who is spreading love and comfort all around the world. Her story has touched our hearts, and we’re sure it will touch yours, too!. “I’ll never forget leaving the doctor’s office that day in 2014. The last thing he...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CNET

18 Awesome Mother's Day Gifts for New Moms

New moms have gone through a lot -- physically, emotionally and psychologically. They're busy taking care of a new human (during a pandemic, no less) and it's draining. If there's a new mom in your life, you know she deserves a little splurge for her first Mother's Day. And we have the gifts to spoil her, regardless of your budget.
CELEBRATIONS
Daily Mail

Family furious after being told to come and say final goodbyes to mother, 70, in hospital - only to turn up and be told she is not dying and there had been a 'mistake'

A family are fuming after being told their 70-year-old mother was about to pass away, only to be told it was a mistake upon arriving at the hospital. Tim Prime received the heart-breaking call from Hull Royal Infirmary on March 7, when a doctor advised him that his mother, Sheila, would not receive further treatment and that they would stop feeding her.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

Gabby Petito’s parents issue chilling warning to Brian Laundrie’s family and say ‘they have MORE evidence against them’

BRIAN Laundrie’s parents will have to "wait and see" what evidence Gabby Petito's family has against them, according to the Petito's lawyer. Attorney Pat Reilly issued the ominous warning after Chris and Roberta Laundrie filed a motion on Wednesday to dismiss a lawsuit that alleges they knew their son had killed the vlogger.
ENTERTAINMENT
SheKnows

An Entire Plane Sang ‘Baby Shark’ to a Crying Toddler & This is the Type of Energy We Need When Traveling

Click here to read the full article. It can be so tough traveling with kids. Sometimes they cry, sometimes they scream, most times they refuse to sit still. Any form of kindness and understanding from strangers is always, always appreciated — and that’s just what happened on a flight from Dubai to Albania this month. A viral TikTok video, which has pulled in more than 7 million views, shows an entire plane singing the hit children’s song “Baby Shark” to keep a toddler from crying. Parikshit Balochi, a passenger on the flight, posted the clip, which shows people singing and clapping...
LIFESTYLE

