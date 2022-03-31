ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots 7-round mock draft: Trade with AFC East rival brings massive haul

By Henry McKenna
 18 hours ago
The New England Patriots are focusing their attention on filling out their roster with young talent through the NFL draft, if owner Robert Kraft’s recent comments are any indication. So it’s interesting to bring our focus on how the roster might change in the 2022 NFL draft, with the Patriots set to pick first at No. 21 overall.

It’s possible they stay in that slot, but with this year’s draft presenting tremendous value in the second and third rounds, I think they might try to trade back and acquire more picks. So that’s exactly what I did in this mock draft, spinning a deal with the Buffalo Bills to move back in the first round — while picking up another second-round draft choice.

With that in mind, let’s dive into this mock draft.

TRADE! Round 1, Pick 25: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Patriots get:

25th overall

57th overall

Bills get:

21st overall

Yup, Bill Belichick did it (in this fictional draft). He traded on draft day with his top rival in the AFC East. Why? Because the value was that good. New England gets the player it was targeting: Elam. And the Patriots also nab a second-round pick to target that sweet spot in the draft.

Elam had some rough moments against the top programs (Alabama and Georgia), but showed progress throughout his college career as a starter. New England likes to see players moving on an upward trajectory at the highest level of competition. He has a rare set of physical tools at 6-foot-2, 193 pounds and a 4.39-second 40-yard dash. He’s an instinctive ballhawk, who might someday develop into a standout CB1. That’s just what the Patriots need.

Round 2, Pick 54: Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

He’s got a lot of qualities that make for a Patriots second-round pick. He played at the Senior Bowl. He comes from a small school, which 1) puts a chip on his shoulder and 2) makes you wonder whether improved coaching couldn’t get more out of him. He played quarterback and moved to linebacker, so he’s 1) smart and 2) underdeveloped at a position where he was instantly impressive. New England might even give him some run at fullback or tight end.

Is it a sure thing he’ll be a starting linebacker on Day 1? Nope. Is it insane to say he’ll be a top linebacker in the NFL? Nope.

Those are the kinds of players the Patriots target in Round 2 and linebacker is a position where they might want to take a big swing.

TRADE! Round 2, Pick 57: John Metchie II, WR, Alabama

Past Round 1, Metchie and Georgia’s George Pickens are my two favorite receivers for the Patriots in this year’s draft. And like Andersen, Metchie profiles as a classic high-risk, high-reward second-round pick for the Patriots.

Metchie tore his ACL in 2021 and may not contribute right away. But unlike his former teammate Jameson Williams, Metchie has more medical complications than his knee. He’s dealt with injuries throughout his college career. It’s often foolish to think oft-injured players will suddenly be healthy in the NFL. Gronk is really the only time a pick like this paid off for the Patriots. But, man, did that one pay off?

So let’s get Mac Jones’ favorite college receiver: Metchie.

Round 3, Pick 85: Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s where this mock draft is almost too clean. Not only did I get the Patriots to trade back and pick up a second-round pick, but I added potential starters at CB, WR, LB and now OT. New England always does something a little head-scratching in their early rounds. I failed to have the same shocking panache as Bill Belichick. So it goes.

Mitchell is a tough player. He’s a leader. And he’s not a bad athlete either. He was somewhat inconsistent in college, however. So maybe a year or two as a backup with the Patriots could do him some good.

Round 4, PIck 127: Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

He’s a college tackle who started his college career at center and is likely to have the versatility to play every offensive line spot — likely as a backup. New England loves adding players like that. Tom may develop into a starter. But if he doesn’t, the Patriots would be happy to keep him around to serve as their sixth offensive lineman.

Round 5, PIck 170: Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

How high will Bo Melton move up draft boards after he posted a 4.34-second 40-yard dash? He is probably still a Day 3 prospect, particularly when watching his film and seeing how often he liked to trap the football against his chest when he made catches. His inability to catch with his hands — and hands alone — gives me flashbacks of watching Aaron Dobson do the same thing at Patriots practices. It’s one of many reasons why he never made it in the NFL.

So Melton, with the hands issues, would be an interesting player at this point in the draft as a flier. Maybe they can get him more comfortable catching the football. And if not, maybe his speed will make it so that it doesn’t matter as much.

Round 6, Pick 200: Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

If tight end Dalton Keene stinks — and at this point in his career, there’s a very good chance that he does — then the Patriots might go back to the well to find a player who brings a similar skill set.

Maryland found creative ways to get Okonkwo the ball, and while he wouldn’t likely be an instant success in the Patriots offense, he has the athleticism and playmaking ability to potentially contribute if he developed. But there’s plenty to like about a 6-foot-2, 240-pound athlete who can run a 4.52-second 40-yard dash and jump 35.5 inches vertical.

Maybe he plays tight end, fullback or H-back for New England. Maybe he doesn’t make the team. But he’s an interesting prospect for the sixth round.

Yes, I know Jakob Johnson said the Patriots are done with fullbacks. But I doubt that’s completely true. They will likely always be open to using versatile players in all positions where they’re valuable.

Round 6, Pick 2010: Matt Araiza, Punter, San Diego State

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

He’s a terrific punter and if he can beat out Jake Baily, the Patriots save around $3 million. Surely, that’s something that Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick appreciate: a cheap but productive punter.

