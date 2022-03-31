ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kremlin 'Concerned' About U.S. 'Complete Misunderstanding' of Putin

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - Suggestions by U.S. officials that President Vladimir Putin's advisers are afraid to tell him awkward truths about Russia's military campaign in Ukraine show how little they understand him or Russia's government, the Kremlin said on Thursday. White House and European officials said on Wednesday that they...

Beth Anderson
8h ago

We understand that putin is a dictator. We understand that Putin is a murderer. We understand that Putin invaded a peaceful country. Did I miss anything?

g@$!# p@$!#
6h ago

I mean putins mouthpiece has already said on their live tv that America has already attacked russia and a nuclear war would be blamed on us.

