2 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $95,000

Hear us out: Giving your dated flooring or basic backsplash a makeover doesn’t require a full-on reno. Before you call up a contractor, why not consider painting the tile instead of replacing it. The benefits of this budget-friendly DIY project can result in something brilliant. For one, investing in new squares can get rather costly, depending on the type of tile you have (or are pining after). Plus taking a paintbrush into your own hands leaves room to personalize designs rather than limiting yourself to store-bought options or spending a pretty penny on something custom.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 3 HOURS AGO