Premier League

‘Best is yet to come’: Bruno Fernandes signs new Manchester United contract

By Jamie Jackson and Fabrizio Romano
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
Bruno Fernandes, who has signed a new Manchester United contract, Photograph: Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Bruno Fernandes has signed a new deal with a significant pay rise at Manchester United that could keep him at the club until 2027 and makes him one of their top three earners.

The contract is until 2026 with an option of a further year so is only 12 months more than the terms Fernandes signed in January 2020 when joining. It is recognition of the playmaker’s considerable impact, Fernandes having contributed 49 goals and 39 assists in 117 appearances.

He said: “There is so much more that I want to achieve here, and I know that is the same for the rest of the squad and staff. More than anything, we want to give the fans the success that they deserve. We have shared some great moments over the last years, but the best is yet to come from myself and this team.”

John Murtough, the football director, said: “Everyone is aware of Bruno’s importance to Manchester United. His goals and assists record is phenomenal and he has performed remarkably consistently since he joined. He is the ultimate professional with many fantastic attributes to drive the high standards required to play for this great club. Bruno, like everyone across the club remains hugely ambitious and determined to deliver sustained success on the pitch to get us back to challenging for titles.”

Although Fernandes’s form has dipped this season the 27-year-old is regarded by United as a central part of their future regardless of who takes over from Ralf Rangnick as manager this summer. Fernandes scored both Portugal goals on Tuesday as they beat North Macedonia to qualify for the World Cup.

United announced on Thursday that they would play in Bangkok and Melbourne in July on a tour during which they will face Liverpool in Thailand and Crystal Palace and Melbourne Victory in Australia.

Sports
