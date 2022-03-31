Will this Final Four be as good as the previous ones in New Orleans?

Chris Webber called timeout in the waning seconds of the 1993 final against North Carolina. Alas, Michigan didn't have any left. (David E. Klutho/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

If history is a guide, this weekend’s Final Four in New Orleans will be quite memorable. This is the sixth Final Four in the Superdome, and the preceding five are some of the most famous in NCAA tournament history.

Here’s a look at each one.

1982

North Carolina beats Georgetown 63-62

The buzz: As Eric Prisbell explains here, this might be the most monumental Final Four ever. For one, it featured Michael Jordan being Michael Jordan for the first time.

1987

Indiana beats Syracuse 74-73

The buzz: This was Bob Knight’s final title and it came courtesy of Keith Smart, a Louisiana native, hitting a game-winning baseline jumper with 3 seconds left. The stars of that IU team were Steve Alford and Daryl Thomas, and they combined for 43 points in the final (Alford had a game-high 23). Smart had 21 and center Dean Garrett had 10. No other Hoosier scored. Syracuse’s Rony Seikaly had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and guard Sherman Douglas led the Orangemen (as they were known then) with 20 points. Derrick Coleman added eight points and 19 rebounds. Syracuse led 61-56 with 7:22 left, then Smart took over by scoring 12 of Indiana’s final 15 points. Syracuse’s poor free-throw shooting hurt (it was 11-of-20 from the line).

Also: In addition to it being Knight’s final title, it was the first trip to the Final Four for Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim (he has made four since) and Providence’s Rick Pitino (he has made six since). The other Final Four team was UNLV, which was making its second appearance under Jerry Tarkanian. Syracuse beat Providence in an all-Big East semifinal after Providence had advanced by upsetting top-seeded Georgetown in a region final in another all-Big East affair. UNLV and Indiana were No. 1 seeds, Syracuse a No. 2 and Providence a No. 6.

1993

North Carolina beats Michigan 77-71

The buzz: This was Dean Smith’s second and last title, and it came in the same venue where he had won his first 11 years before. And as with the 1982 game, when Georgetown’s Fred Brown threw a pass to UNC’s James Worthy in the waning seconds, this one also had a huge mistake by an opposing player at the end of the game. In this one, Michigan’s Chris Webber called a timeout he didn’t have with the Wolverines trailing by two with 11 seconds left. UNC’s Donald Williams hit the two technical free throws, then hit two more when he was fouled with eight seconds left for the final margin. He finished with a game-high 25 points; those were his only free throws of the game. “Say we’re lucky, yes,” Smith told reporters. “I’ve always said you have to be lucky to win the NCAA championship. Say we’re fortunate. But it still says we’re national champions.”

Also: Smith guided the Tar Heels to two more Final Fours, in 1995 and ’97, but lost in the national semifinals both times. This was Michigan’s second consecutive appearance in the national final under Steve Fisher (it had lost by 20 to Duke the season before) and it was the final game for the Wolverines’ “Fab Five” as a unit because Webber moved on to the NBA. The other four (Juwan Howard, Ray Jackson, Jimmy King and Jalen Rose) returned in 1993-94, but Michigan fell to eventual national champ Arkansas in a region final. The other teams in the Final Four were Kansas (in Roy Williams’ second Final Four) and Kentucky (Pitino’s first with UK). UNC beat Kansas in one semifinal (Williams was a former UNC assistant for Smith), while Michigan outlasted Kentucky in OT in the other. Kentucky, Michigan and UNC were No. 1 seeds, while Kansas was a No. 2.

2003

Syracuse beats Kansas 81-78

The buzz: The third time was the charm for Boeheim, who won his lone national title to date in his third trip to the Final Four. In the final, Syracuse rode the play of freshman Carmelo Anthony (20 points, 10 rebounds) and Gerry McNamara (18 points on 6-of-10 shooting from 3-point range, all in the first half) to the title over the Jayhawks. Syracuse played well at the start and took an 18-point lead before KU cut it to 53-42 at halftime. The Jayhawks opened the second half with a 10-2 run before Syracuse pushed the lead back to 12 with 7:30 to go. Kansas rallied again, cutting it to two with 24 seconds remaining. Kueth Duany hit a free throw for a three-point lead, and after Kansas couldn’t score, Hakim Warrick had a chance to ice it for the Orange with eight seconds left. But he missed both free throws, then made up for the misses by blocking a tying 3-point attempt by Michael Lee with 1.5 seconds left. Kansas outrebounded Syracuse by a commanding 52-36, but the Jayhawks were a hide-your-eyes-bad 12-of-30 from the free-throw line.

Also: Boeheim has guided Syracuse to two Final Fours since (2013 and 2016) but lost in the national semifinals both times. This was the last of Williams’ four Final Four trips with Kansas. He took the North Carolina job a week later and ended up winning three titles (one more than Smith, his mentor) with the Tar Heels. The other Final Four teams were Tom Crean-coached Marquette, who behind a big game from Dwyane Wade had stunned Kentucky in a region final, and Texas in what remains Rick Barnes’ lone trip to the Final Four. Kansas beat Marquette by 33 in one semifinal; that’s the fifth-largest margin of victory in a Final Four game (the record is 44 by Villanova over Oklahoma in a 2016 semifinal, followed by Princeton’s 36-point win over Wichita State in the 1965 consolation game, Cincinnati’s 34-point win over Oregon State in a 1963 semifinal and Michigan State’s 34-point rout of Penn in a 1979 semifinal). Texas was the only No. 1 seed at the Final Four, with Kansas a No. 2 and Marquette and Syracuse both No. 3s.

2012

Kentucky beats Kansas 67-59

The buzz: This is John Calipari’s lone title to date and it came in his fourth trip to the Final Four (his second with Kentucky). Kentucky led 41-27 at halftime and by 16 with 10 minutes left before Kansas began to whittle away at the lead. After the Jayhawks cut it to five with 1:37 left, the Wildcats hit five free throws the rest of the way to clinch their first title since 1998. Six Wildcats were taken in the 2012 NBA Draft a few months later, including overall No. 1 pick Anthony Davis. Davis hit just one basket in the final (he was 1-of-10 from the floor), yet still dominated. He had six points but also 16 rebounds, six blocks, five assists and three steals. His defensive presence made things tough in the paint for Kansas, which shot 35.5 percent from the field (22-of-62).

Also: Calipari had made earlier trips to the Final Four with UMass in 1996 (losing in a national semifinal to eventual national champ Kentucky, which was Pitino’s first title and only one with UK) and Memphis in 2008; in the ’08 final, Bill Self guided Kansas to an overtime victory over the Tigers for his only national title. Kentucky faced some neighbors on the way to the title. In the first round, the Wildcats beat Western Kentucky. In a Sweet 16 game, UK downed Indiana. And in a national semifinal, the Wildcats beat Pitino and Louisville. The other semifinalist was Ohio State, which Kansas beat by two to get to the final. The Jayhawks trailed by nine at halftime, but reeled in the Buckeyes to take a late lead, then held off OSU in the final 30 seconds. Kentucky was a No. 1 seed, with Kansas and Ohio State No. 2s and Louisville a No. 4 seed.