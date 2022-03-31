ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

ESPN1530 On Demand: The Mo Egger Show For 3/30/22

 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chief Operating Officer of the Cincinnati Reds wants us to have a...

The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Fans Aren’t Happy With The Chiefs

With the NFL Draft just a month away, the Kansas City Chiefs posted a video discussing this year’s tight end class. The caption for this video sparked a debate because it said: “We already have the G.O.A.T. …but could we add another tight end in the draft?”
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Reporter Announces His Retirement

John McClain, one of the nation’s most experienced NFL insiders, is retiring after 47 years with the Houston Chronicle. The longtime Oilers/Texans beat writer published his final column on Thursday, sharing thank yous and goodbyes to all those who helped him along the way. “I’m using this space today...
NFL
WCPO

Travis Steele named Miami RedHawks men's basketball coach

OXFORD, Ohio — Just weeks after parting ways with Xavier University, the Muskies' former head coach Travis Steele is heading up the road to Oxford. Miami University named Steele its next men's basketball coach Thursday. The Indiana native spent more than a decade at Xavier, working under Sean Miller and Chris Mack before he was promoted to head coach in 2018.
OXFORD, OH
WCPO

Kerry Coombs 'fired up' to be on UC football staff a second time

CINCINNATI — Kerry Coombs hasn't forgotten the first time he walked into the University of Cincinnati football weight room during an early morning workout this winter. "It was electric," said Coombs, the Bearcats' cornerbacks coach and special teams coordinator. "The way they lifted, how hard they went," Coombs said....
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Reds legend to serve as grand marshal of Opening Day Parade

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Grand Marshal for the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade was announced on Wednesday. Phil Castellini said Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer and Cincinnati native Barry Larkin will be the 2022 grand marshal of the parade. “I am truly honored to be selected as the Grand Marshal...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Dozens of youth soccer matches face cancelation due to Tri-State ref shortage

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A referee shortage is putting kids across the Cincinnati region at risk of canceled soccer matches. Hundreds of youth soccer players ages 12-18 will descend on soccer fields across southwest Ohio this weekend. As many as 500 might not be able to play, according to Randy Clark, a referee assignor who schedules referees for matches across the region.
CINCINNATI, OH

