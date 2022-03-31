South Carolina women's basketball: Preseason predictions revisited

Raven Johnson (Photo by Katie Dugan)

I made nine predictions for South Carolina women’s basketball before the season. How did I do?

South Carolina takes care of NC State in the opener.

PREDICTION: The Gamecocks don’t like losing two years in a row (see Maryland and Baylor in 2019, Duke in 2017, Arkansas ever since the SEC Tournament loss). They won’t forget last season’s loss and they’ll get their revenge. I’ll be wrong if: The Gamecocks don’t understand their roles and are unsettled so early in the season.

VERDICT: South Carolina was definitely still figuring itself out and didn’t look like the Final Four team they became, but they pulled out the win.

Zia Cooke will lead the Gamecocks in scoring again.

PREDICTION: Cooke led the Gamecocks last season with 15.9 points per game. Aliyah Boston was second on the team, and I expect her to be better this season, but the arrival of Kamilla Cardoso means Boston will play fewer minutes to help keep her fresh for March. Henderson was the third-leading scorer, but she will also lose some playing time thanks to Raven Johnson. People like to complain about Cooke because she isn’t a prototypical point guard, but that ignores the fact she doesn’t play point guard. When she gets hot (see Florida or Stanford), there is no more dangerous scorer in the country. I’ll be wrong if: Cooke gets hurt, or if Saniya Rivers or Bree Hall is good enough from day one to eat into Cooke’s minutes.

VERDICT: Whoops. I believed in Aliyah Boston as much as anybody, but I didn’t foresee the jump she made this season, averaging 16.8 points per game. On top of Boston’s dominance, Cooke has struggled with her shot for most of the season. South Carolina evolved from an uptempo team that tried to run at every opportunity to a deliberate team that relied on defense, rebounding, and Boston. That doesn’t play to Cooke’s strengths as much.

Saniya Rivers will be the freshman with the biggest impact.

PREDICTION: I keep going back and forth between Rivers and Raven Johnson. Johnson fills an immediate need at backup point guard, but Dawn Staley will lean on experience, especially during the non-conference schedule, which means lots of Destanni Henderson. Rivers brings something different to the team: a big guard who can score and space the floor. Staley also raved about Rivers’ passing ability, and Rivers is stronger than she looks. I’m leaning heavily on the eye-test from the open scrimmage, when Rivers whipped a one-handed pass to Victaria Saxton for a layup, scored, defended, and was the most impressive freshman. She’s one of those athletes that just glides, and she’ll have plenty of opportunities to make plays in the open court. I’ll be wrong if: It’s Johnson because of the roster needs.

VERDICT: I’m not sure any of the freshmen had the season they, or we, expected. Raven Johnson played just nine minutes before her season ended with an ACL injury in the second game of the season. Sania Feagin had some really impressive moments that bode well for next season, but she was buried behind a veteran frontcourt and rarely played outside of blowouts. That leaves Rivers and Bree Hall, and it’s a toss-up. Rivers has missed 10 games for a variety of reasons, and she has really struggled to make shots (25.6%), but she developed into a disruptive defender and outstanding passer who can make plays nobody else can. That leaves Hall, the lowest-ranked of the four freshmen. She is an aggressive defender with no fear who hit 32.6% from three, not great but definitely good enough to punish opponents who ignore her. Interestingly, they did their best work in tandem, so I’ll give myself a half-point, but with a slight lean towards Hall.

South Carolina will lose at least one non-conference game.

PREDICTION: There are dreams of an undefeated season, but the strength of schedule is prohibitive. I don’t know which one (other than NC State), but with Stanford, Maryland, UConn (potentially twice) and more on the schedule somebody will get the better of the Gamecocks. I’ll be wrong if: The Gamecocks find their groove from the opening tip and adopt the same killer instinct they had in the second half of the 2019-20 season.

VERDICT: I expected the grind of all the elite competition would catch up to South Carolina at least once. The grind did take a little bit of a toll, but the Gamecocks tapped into the same survive and advance mentality they have used in the NCAA Tournament. The slipups came in SEC play, with the inexplicable loss to Missouri and the collapse against Kentucky.

South Carolina women’s basketball will win the SEC regular season title.

PREDICTION: Defending champion Texas A&M has too much to replace, while South Carolina got even stronger. Of the other contenders, only Georgia, which returns most of last season’s team and adds a top 15 recruiting class, appears to have gotten significantly better. Kentucky also has tons of talent and could be a contender if they finally put it all together, but they’ve fooled me too many times in the past to trust them. I’ll be wrong if: Georgia catches lightning in a bottle.

VERDICT: Tennessee set the pace early, but injuries took a toll on the Lady Vols and South Carolina got stronger as the season went on.

The Gamecocks will break their single season record for blocked shots.

PREDICTION: South Carolina averaged 7.0 blocks per game last season, a total of 218 blocks. The school record is 8.6 (284) set in 2019-20. South Carolina needs to add 1.6 blocks per game, and the Gamecocks add Kamilla Cardoso’s 2.7 blocks per game, so the math works out. Incidentally, that 8.6 blocks per game average is an NCAA record, so it’s no small feat. I’ll be wrong if: Cardoso and Boston end up chasing the same shots and cancel each other out.

VERDICT: Unlikely. South Carolina is currently averaging 7.6 blocks and has 265 total. The Gamecocks could block 19 shots in two more games, but it’s a lot to ask. The slower pace means fewer shot attempts to block, plus opponents are quicker to take one look at Boston or Cardoso and turn around. They’ve also done a really good job of forcing turnovers before the player can get a shot up.

Aliyah Boston will win SEC Player of the Year.

PREDICTION: Boston will end Rhyne Howard’s reign. I think the “Best player on the best team” rationale will give it to Boston. Plus she is the best player in the SEC: Boston looks trimmer but stronger, the result of losing 23 pounds since last season, and the lightbulb seemed to come on for Boston last postseason. I’ll be wrong if: Kentucky stays in the SEC title hunt until at least the final week of the season.

VERDICT: Again, I didn’t expect Boston to make this big of a jump, but she was the best player going into the season anyway.

The SEC Tournament championship will be a rematch between South Carolina and Georgia.

PREDICTION: The two teams that had the best offseason were also the two teams that played for the title last season. Between them, South Carolina and Georgia lost one rotation player from last season. The other contenders all had key losses. I’ll be wrong if: Kentucky seems like it could crash the party, but fool me three times… With the tournament back in Nashville, Tennessee could get hot and have a home-court advantage.

VERDICT: Nope At least I called Kentucky as the wild card. Georgia never quite got everything together and bowed out early in Nashville.

South Carolina women’s basketball will make the Final Four.

PREDICTION: I won’t go as far as predicting a national championship – there are too many variables for that – but the Gamecocks have so much talent that they should be able to overcome any possible injuries, slumps, funky matchups, or anything else that comes their way. Anything less than a trip to the Final Four would be a massive disappointment, so get ready for lots of Prince references. I’ll be wrong if: Egos clash. The only thing I can envision submarining the season is if players become dissatisfied with their roles and mess up team chemistry.

VERDICT: Those reservations I made before the season weren’t in vain. Egos haven’t been an issue. The season didn’t exactly go as planned because of injuries, COVID, and various other issues that caused an ever-changing dress roster.