Fort Myers, FL

On3 Consensus Unsigned 2022’s Playing in the GEICO Championships

By Jamie Shaw about 6 hours
 18 hours ago
2022 5-star Julian Phillips of Branson (MO) Link Academy (photo cred- player's IG page)

Thursday begins the 13th annual Geico High School Basketball Championships. Eight of the best teams in the country will convene at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida. While there are numerous players committed to some of the top colleges around the country, there are also some top players who are still uncommitted.

On3 takes a look through the players in the 2022 On3 Consensus 150 who are still available.

**The On3 Consensus is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four major recruiting media services. Created by the authors of the Composite, the On3 Consensus is the most advanced, complete and unbiased rating and ranking measurement in the industry.

Available players in the Geico Championships

6-8 SF Julian Phillips

Branson (MO) Link Academy

On3 Consensus: No. 16

On3 NIL Valuation: $11,700

Status: De-committed from LSU…Will come out with top group after Geico

6-7 PF Malik Reneau

Montverde (FL) Academy

On3 Consensus: 29

On3 NIL Valuation: $8,100

Status: De-committed from Florida…Memphis, Miami, Florida State in first final group.

6-2 PG Skyy Clark

Montverde (FL) Academy

On3 Consensus: No. 32

On3 NIL Valuation: $204,000

Status: De-committed from Kentucky…Current Top 6 – Louisville, Illinois, Washington, Tennessee, Maryland, Southern Cal

6-3 SG Judah Mintz

Mouth of Wilson (VA) Oak Hill Academy

On3 Consensus: No. 50

On3 NIL Valuation: $15,300

Status: De-committed from Pittsburgh…Visited Syracuse, Wake Forest, NC State, DePaul (will commit at this event).

7-0 C Adrame Diougue

Scottsdale (AZ) Compass Prep

On3 Consensus: No. 59

On3 NIL Valuation: $15,300

Status: Top 5 – Kentucky, Kansas, Texas Tech, UNLV, Washington State

6-7 SF Devin Ree

Mouth of Wilson (VA) Oak Hill Academy

On3 Consensus: No. 109

On3 NIL Valuation: $14,000

Status: De-committed from LSU

6-8 F Bobi Klintman

Bel Aire (KS) Sunrise Christian

On3 Consensus: No. 111

On3 NIL Valuation: $12,800

Status: De-committed from Maryland. Also taken official visits to Loyola-Chicago and Rutgers

