On3 Consensus Unsigned 2022’s Playing in the GEICO Championships
Thursday begins the 13th annual Geico High School Basketball Championships. Eight of the best teams in the country will convene at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida. While there are numerous players committed to some of the top colleges around the country, there are also some top players who are still uncommitted.
On3 takes a look through the players in the 2022 On3 Consensus 150 who are still available.
**The On3 Consensus is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four major recruiting media services. Created by the authors of the Composite, the On3 Consensus is the most advanced, complete and unbiased rating and ranking measurement in the industry.
Available players in the Geico Championships
6-8 SF Julian Phillips
Branson (MO) Link Academy
On3 Consensus: No. 16
On3 NIL Valuation: $11,700
Status: De-committed from LSU…Will come out with top group after Geico
6-7 PF Malik Reneau
Montverde (FL) Academy
On3 Consensus: 29
On3 NIL Valuation: $8,100
Status: De-committed from Florida…Memphis, Miami, Florida State in first final group.
6-2 PG Skyy Clark
Montverde (FL) Academy
On3 Consensus: No. 32
On3 NIL Valuation: $204,000
Status: De-committed from Kentucky…Current Top 6 – Louisville, Illinois, Washington, Tennessee, Maryland, Southern Cal
6-3 SG Judah Mintz
Mouth of Wilson (VA) Oak Hill Academy
On3 Consensus: No. 50
On3 NIL Valuation: $15,300
Status: De-committed from Pittsburgh…Visited Syracuse, Wake Forest, NC State, DePaul (will commit at this event).
7-0 C Adrame Diougue
Scottsdale (AZ) Compass Prep
On3 Consensus: No. 59
On3 NIL Valuation: $15,300
Status: Top 5 – Kentucky, Kansas, Texas Tech, UNLV, Washington State
6-7 SF Devin Ree
Mouth of Wilson (VA) Oak Hill Academy
On3 Consensus: No. 109
On3 NIL Valuation: $14,000
Status: De-committed from LSU
6-8 F Bobi Klintman
Bel Aire (KS) Sunrise Christian
On3 Consensus: No. 111
On3 NIL Valuation: $12,800
Status: De-committed from Maryland. Also taken official visits to Loyola-Chicago and Rutgers
Comments / 0