Newsstand: Notre Dame guard Blake Wesley to enter the NBA Draft

Notre Dame signed South Bend native Blake Wesley as part of its 2021 class. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

After one season with the Irish, South Bend native and freshman guard Blake Wesley is headed to the NBA Draft. Wesley led Notre Dame with 14.4 points and 1.3 steals per game last year in a run to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

The dynamic 6-5, 185 pounder was an On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies, top-100 recruit out of South Bend (Ind.) Riley.

BlueandGold.com‘s Patrick Engel has more on the decision, along with that of senior forward Nate Laszewski, here.

Running back Audric Estime attempting to sing “Here Come The Irish” will make your day.

Notre Dame women’s lacrosse players Kasey Choma and Madison Ahern have been named to the final roster for USA Lacrosse Super Sixes. They will represent the United States at the World Games in Birmingham, Ala. next summer.

Quote of the day

“He is easily the most versatile player in the 2022 NFL Draft and should be a lock to go inside the first five picks.”

— Pro Football Focus’ Austin Gayle on Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton

Headlines of the day

WATCH: Kyle Hamilton’s draft stock falling? + Notre Dame recruiting talk (Mike Singer, Blue & Gold)

Five-star QB Dante Moore update: Insight on his latest Notre Dame visit from his father (Mike Singer, Blue & Gold)

Lucky Charms: Nuggets on five-star QB Dante Moore’s Notre Dame visit, what’s next (Mike Singer, Blue & Gold)

How motivated Notre Dame RB Chris Tyree is attacking a crucial offseason (Patrick Engel, Blue & Gold)

Cover 3: Which Notre Dame player has surprised during spring practice media viewings? (Ashton Pollard, Blue & Gold)

Deland McCullough details Notre Dame’s plans to replace Kyren Williams, pass catcher (Ashton Pollard, Blue & Gold)

‘This was amazing’: Link Jarrett shares how Notre Dame baseball responded to recent losing skid (Ashton Pollard, Blue & Gold)

Notre Dame women’s basketball G Abby Prohaska enters transfer portal (Ashton Pollard, Blue & Gold)

Notre Dame women’s basketball forward Sam Brunelle enters transfer portal (Ashton Pollard, Blue & Gold)

Notre Dame WBB guard Anaya Peoples joins two teammates in the transfer portal (Ashton Pollard, Blue & Gold)

Notre Dame commit has SEC visit this weekend (Sam Spiegelman, On3)

Former NFL GM predicts plenty of surprises in his first-round NFL mock draft (Stephen Samra, On3)

Alabama is pushing for Notre Dame TE pledge Cooper Flanagan (Joseph Hastings, BCS Alabama)