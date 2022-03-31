ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Newsstand: Notre Dame guard Blake Wesley to enter the NBA Draft

By Ashton Pollard about 7 hours
 21 hours ago
Notre Dame signed South Bend native Blake Wesley as part of its 2021 class. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

After one season with the Irish, South Bend native and freshman guard Blake Wesley is headed to the NBA Draft. Wesley led Notre Dame with 14.4 points and 1.3 steals per game last year in a run to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

The dynamic 6-5, 185 pounder was an On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies, top-100 recruit out of South Bend (Ind.) Riley.

BlueandGold.com‘s Patrick Engel has more on the decision, along with that of senior forward Nate Laszewski, here.

Running back Audric Estime attempting to sing “Here Come The Irish” will make your day.

Notre Dame women’s lacrosse players Kasey Choma and Madison Ahern have been named to the final roster for USA Lacrosse Super Sixes. They will represent the United States at the World Games in Birmingham, Ala. next summer.

Quote of the day

“He is easily the most versatile player in the 2022 NFL Draft and should be a lock to go inside the first five picks.”

— Pro Football Focus’ Austin Gayle on Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton


