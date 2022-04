Tyler Elsdon and Charlie Katshir will likely both see career highs in snaps this upcoming season. (Credit: BWI/Thomas Frank Carr)

Penn State’s football program welcomed the media to Holuba Hall Wednesday evening for another open practice. The Nittany Lions have now conducted five of their 15 allotted practices this spring. They have off the next two days before practicing again on Saturday.

Out staff was in attendance to take in all the sights. Fans can check out Thomas Frank Carr’s photo gallery here.

Penn State was able to pull former Western Kentucky WR Mitchell Tinsley out of the transfer portal. (Credit: BWI/Thomas Frank Carr)

Running back Keyvone Lee was Penn State’s leading rusher last season with 530 yards on 108 carries. (Credit: BWI/Thomas Frank Carr)

Safeties coach Anthony Poindexter almost left Penn State this offseason to become the head coach at Virginia. (Credit: BWI/Thomas Frank Carr)