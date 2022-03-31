ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Boys track and field: 11 names to know for 2022 season

By By Amanda Levine / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D4usq_0evIXdKm00

Track and field season in Ohio is at the starting line, and northwest Ohio is filled with talent.

Here is a look at the Toledo area’s boys track and field athletes to watch out for in 2022.

Ben Ireland, senior, Findlay
Ireland finished in fourth place in the 400-meter dash last year in Division I. He was also a part of the Findlay 4x200 relay team that reached the state meet. Ireland is the No. 3 returning 400-dash runner in the state (all divisions) and No. 12 in the 200 dash, according to Ohio MileSplit. At the Division I indoor state finals in March, Ireland took third in the 400. He will play football and run track and NCAA Division II Grand Valley State University.

Jacob Niedzwiecki, senior, Whitmer
Niedzwiecki tied for eighth in pole vault last spring. He has since earned a first-place finish at the Division I indoor state championship, followed by an appearance in the New Balance nationals in New York City. Niedzwiecki, who has signed with Eastern Michigan, opened the spring season with a personal-best vault of 15 feet, 7 inches.

Isiah Miller, senior, Oak Harbor
Miller was the Sandusky Bay Conference meet MVP last year after winning four events: 300 hurdles, 110 hurdles, 200 dash, and 100 dash. He then finished seventh in Division II in the 300 hurdles, while qualifying as part of Oak Harbor’s 4x100 relay team. His personal best time in the 300 hurdles is 39.51 seconds, which is the 14th best returning time statewide this season.

Joshuah Taylor, senior, Bryan
Taylor was All-Ohio in two distance events last year, taking sixth in the 3,200 and eighth in the 1,600. Last season, Taylor won Northwest Ohio Athletic League titles in the 800 and 1,600 runs. He is also a standout cross country runner, finishing 17th at state last fall. At the indoor state finals in March, he finished fifth in the 1,600 and third in the 3,200. Taylor signed with the University of Toledo to run cross country and track.

Kavon Bailey, senior, McComb
Bailey finished third in Division III in the long jump last season, while also running on McComb’s 4x100 relay team that competed at state. Bailey owns school records for the 200 dash (22.25) and long jump (22 feet, 6 1/4 inches). He was the Blanchard Valley Conference meet MVP after winning the 100 dash, 200 dash, and long jump. He then won district titles in the same three events, before winning a regional title in long jump. He’s the No. 5 returning long-jumper in the state (all divisions), according to Ohio MileSplit.

Kayden Davis, junior, Swanton
Davis finished sixth in Division III last season in the high jump. He was an NWOAL and district champion in the event, setting a district meet record with a leap of 6 feet, 5 inches. Davis has only improved his vertical leap, evidenced by his dunks on the basketball court this past winter. He is tied for the No. 6 returning high-jumper in the state (all divisions).

Riley Nixon, sophomore, Ottawa Hills
Last spring as a freshman, Nixon placed sixth in Division III in the 3,200 run. He was the 3,200 champion at the Toledo Area Athletic Conference, district, and regional meets. He was also the TAAC’s 1,600 champion. He finished 11th at state in cross country last fall, and also finished 11th in the 3,200 at the Division 2/3 indoor state meet.

Karter Behnfeldt, junior, Archbold
Behnfeldt finished seventh in the high jump in Division III last spring. He won the high jump and long jump at districts, before winning the regional title in high jump. Behnfeldt was also part of the Archbold’s 4x400 relay team which finished as state runner-up. He also has run in 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

Jackson Childress, junior, Elmwood
Childress was Field Athlete of the Meet last year at the Northern Buckeye Conference championships after winning the discus. He then won the district meet in the same event at districts with a personal-best throw of 158 feet, 10 inches. In June, he won both the discus and the shot put at the USATF Ohio Junior Olympic championships, before finishing fifth in discus and 20th in shot put at Junior Olympic nationals later in the summer.

Jordan Pettaway, senior, Clay
Pettaway’s top time in the 100-meter dash last year of 10.85 seconds is the 15th-best returning time statewide in all divisions. Pettaway, an Ashland University football recruit, could be the sprinter to beat in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference after narrowly finishing second in the 100 last season. At districts, Pettaway won the 100 title and anchored two winnings relays (800 and 400).

Eyan Wilson, senior, St. John's
Wilson was the TRAC’s shot put champion last spring and took second in the event at districts. He took third in the shot put during the Division 1 indoor state meet in March. His indoor-best toss of 56 feet, 10¼ inches would’ve placed eighth at the outdoor finals last season. Wilson has signed with the University of Findlay for track.

Comments / 0

The Blade
The Blade

6K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Related
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Track and field: Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders win Whitehouse Wildcat Relays

The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders won the Whitehouse Wildcat Relays for the second year in a row on Thursday. The Lady Raiders scored 138 points. Legacy had four first-place finishes. The 4x200-meter relay team of Taliyah Mumphrey, Mikayla Marshall, Alli Edwards and Merritt Dial took first place. Jenaia Williams won...
WHITEHOUSE, TX
On3.com

4-Star OL Olaus Alinen dives into his final four

After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Toledo, OH
Sports
City
Oak Harbor, OH
City
Toledo, OH
The Blade

Newcomers spark Walleye to 4-3 win over Indy

Guided by a pair of newcomers, including rookie goaltender Zach Driscoll, the Toledo Walleye skated past the Indy Fuel 4-3 on Saturday night. Driscoll, who recently wrapped up his college career at the University of North Dakota, earned the win in his pro debut. The 25-year-old finished with 38 saves on 41 shots.
NHL
The Blade

Q&A: Mud Hens manager Lloyd McClendon excited for return to Toledo

Lloyd McClendon has been the wearer of many hats. McClendon, 63, has spent more than 40 years playing and working in professional baseball. He worked in multiple roles for the Detroit Tigers, including bullpen coach, hitting coach, bench coach, interim manager, and manager. McClendon managed the Pittsburgh Pirates (2001 to 2005) and Seattle Mariners (2014 to 2015), as well as games for the Tigers in 2008, 2010, and 2020.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Track Events#University Of Toledo#Ohio Milesplit#Eastern Michigan#Division Ii
The Blade

2021-22 winter all-league teams: Hockey and gymnastics

Here are hockey and gymnastics postseason honors for Toledo-area conferences . ■ Player of the year: Michael Armstrong, Findlay. ■ Coach of the year: Ben Patey, Findlay. ■ First team: Forwards-Michael Armstrong, Findlay; Gordy Hunt, St. Francis; Cody Schneider, Perrysburg. Defensemen-Charlie Anderson, St. John’s; Owen Denker, St. Francis. Goaltender-Austin Nowak, Northview.
TOLEDO, OH
Times-Republican

Bobcat boys’ track enters new era with Gilbertson at the helm

It’s not easy to transition from a long-standing head coach to a newcomer in any sport. But in picking Bob Gilbertson to be the Marshalltown High School boys’ track and field coach, the Bobcats went for continuity. The former Bobcat assistant is still waiting to lead his first outdoor meet as a head coach, as the team’s expected opener at the Des Moines East Invite has been canceled due to weather.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
The Blade

Won and done: Elmwood's Reynolds, Eastwood's Henline go out on top in NBC

It was a case of “won and done” for two coaches who guided their final teams to Northern Buckeye Conference basketball championships this past season. Following the conference triumphs of their respective teams, Elmwood girls coach Doug Reynolds and Eastwood boys coach Todd Henline each announced they were retiring from those posts.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Aces pick up walk-off win in extra innings

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Fans got the wild ending they were hoping for at Sunday’s baseball game between Evansville and Michigan State. Bases were loaded in the bottom of the tenth inning, the score was all tied up at four runs a piece. Aces’ junior Mark Shallenberger took the plate and a 1-2 pitch by […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WMBB

Panhandle track and field teams compete at Marlin Invitational

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Over a dozen Panhandle track and field teams competed in the annual Marlin invitation hosted by Arnold at Tommy Oliver Stadium on Saturday. Many athletes broke their personal records, including Arnold senior Chloe Rook, who took first place and beat her 1600M time by 10 whole seconds. “The mile is […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
The Blade

Toledo men's basketball adds transfer Maddox from Cal State Fullerton

The Toledo men’s basketball team has landed transfer Dante Maddox Jr. Maddox, a 6-foot-2 guard, played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Cal State Fullerton. This past season for the Titans, he made 11 starts and averaged 6.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 0.9 steals per game. Maddox shot 42.3 percent from the field and 15-for-60 (25 percent) from 3-point range.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy