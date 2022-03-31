Boys track and field: 11 names to know for 2022 season

Track and field season in Ohio is at the starting line, and northwest Ohio is filled with talent.

Here is a look at the Toledo area’s boys track and field athletes to watch out for in 2022.

Ben Ireland, senior, Findlay

Ireland finished in fourth place in the 400-meter dash last year in Division I. He was also a part of the Findlay 4x200 relay team that reached the state meet. Ireland is the No. 3 returning 400-dash runner in the state (all divisions) and No. 12 in the 200 dash, according to Ohio MileSplit. At the Division I indoor state finals in March, Ireland took third in the 400. He will play football and run track and NCAA Division II Grand Valley State University.

Jacob Niedzwiecki, senior, Whitmer

Niedzwiecki tied for eighth in pole vault last spring. He has since earned a first-place finish at the Division I indoor state championship, followed by an appearance in the New Balance nationals in New York City. Niedzwiecki, who has signed with Eastern Michigan, opened the spring season with a personal-best vault of 15 feet, 7 inches.

Isiah Miller, senior, Oak Harbor

Miller was the Sandusky Bay Conference meet MVP last year after winning four events: 300 hurdles, 110 hurdles, 200 dash, and 100 dash. He then finished seventh in Division II in the 300 hurdles, while qualifying as part of Oak Harbor’s 4x100 relay team. His personal best time in the 300 hurdles is 39.51 seconds, which is the 14th best returning time statewide this season.

Joshuah Taylor, senior, Bryan

Taylor was All-Ohio in two distance events last year, taking sixth in the 3,200 and eighth in the 1,600. Last season, Taylor won Northwest Ohio Athletic League titles in the 800 and 1,600 runs. He is also a standout cross country runner, finishing 17th at state last fall. At the indoor state finals in March, he finished fifth in the 1,600 and third in the 3,200. Taylor signed with the University of Toledo to run cross country and track.

Kavon Bailey, senior, McComb

Bailey finished third in Division III in the long jump last season, while also running on McComb’s 4x100 relay team that competed at state. Bailey owns school records for the 200 dash (22.25) and long jump (22 feet, 6 1/4 inches). He was the Blanchard Valley Conference meet MVP after winning the 100 dash, 200 dash, and long jump. He then won district titles in the same three events, before winning a regional title in long jump. He’s the No. 5 returning long-jumper in the state (all divisions), according to Ohio MileSplit.

Kayden Davis, junior, Swanton

Davis finished sixth in Division III last season in the high jump. He was an NWOAL and district champion in the event, setting a district meet record with a leap of 6 feet, 5 inches. Davis has only improved his vertical leap, evidenced by his dunks on the basketball court this past winter. He is tied for the No. 6 returning high-jumper in the state (all divisions).

Riley Nixon, sophomore, Ottawa Hills

Last spring as a freshman, Nixon placed sixth in Division III in the 3,200 run. He was the 3,200 champion at the Toledo Area Athletic Conference, district, and regional meets. He was also the TAAC’s 1,600 champion. He finished 11th at state in cross country last fall, and also finished 11th in the 3,200 at the Division 2/3 indoor state meet.

Karter Behnfeldt, junior, Archbold

Behnfeldt finished seventh in the high jump in Division III last spring. He won the high jump and long jump at districts, before winning the regional title in high jump. Behnfeldt was also part of the Archbold’s 4x400 relay team which finished as state runner-up. He also has run in 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

Jackson Childress, junior, Elmwood

Childress was Field Athlete of the Meet last year at the Northern Buckeye Conference championships after winning the discus. He then won the district meet in the same event at districts with a personal-best throw of 158 feet, 10 inches. In June, he won both the discus and the shot put at the USATF Ohio Junior Olympic championships, before finishing fifth in discus and 20th in shot put at Junior Olympic nationals later in the summer.

Jordan Pettaway, senior, Clay

Pettaway’s top time in the 100-meter dash last year of 10.85 seconds is the 15th-best returning time statewide in all divisions. Pettaway, an Ashland University football recruit, could be the sprinter to beat in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference after narrowly finishing second in the 100 last season. At districts, Pettaway won the 100 title and anchored two winnings relays (800 and 400).

Eyan Wilson, senior, St. John's

Wilson was the TRAC’s shot put champion last spring and took second in the event at districts. He took third in the shot put during the Division 1 indoor state meet in March. His indoor-best toss of 56 feet, 10¼ inches would’ve placed eighth at the outdoor finals last season. Wilson has signed with the University of Findlay for track.