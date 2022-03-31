ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Student held over teacher's machete killing at Prague school

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a3LxF_0evIU2UX00

Police in the Czech Republic's capital have arrested a student over the machete killing of a teacher at a Prague vocational school, officials said Thursday.

The suspect, a student from the school, was detained after a search that involved hundreds of officers, police said.

They did not reveal the suspect's age or provide details about the teacher who died. Nobody else was injured, and a machete was found at the scene, police said.

Education Minister Petr Gazdik said the slaying likely resulted from a conflict between the teacher and the student. He gave no more details.

“It’s something that should have not happened,” Gazdik said. He offered condolences to the victim's relatives.

The school said it will remain closed on Friday and that psychologists were available to work with other students.

Violent attacks are rare at Czech schools.

In 2014, a woman fatally stabbed a student with a knife and injured three other people at a high school in the town of Zdar nad Sazavou. She was later diagnosed with a mental illness.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
ABC News
ABC News

595K+

Followers

145K+

Posts

321M+

Views

Follow ABC News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
NBC News

Florida teacher beaten and hospitalized after attack by 5-year-old student, police say

A south Florida teacher was taken to the hospital last week after she was attacked by a 5-year-old student, leaving her "dazed" and "unresponsive," officials said Monday. The unidentified instructor was found by first responders “sitting on the ground against the wall" and "appearing to be in a faint state" at Pines Lakes Elementary School, about 15 miles southwest of downtown Fort Lauderdale, according to a heavily redacted Pembroke Pines Police Department incident report.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Terrifying video of woman stabbing officer after car crash is released by police

Body camera footage released by the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Florida’s eastern coast shows a 22-year-old deputy being stabbed in the neck by a 21-year-old woman as he investigated a traffic accident. Deputy Cody Colangelo was responding to reports of a rollover crash on Wednesday night at around 11pm, but when he got to the crash site he found an empty vehicle. Witnesses told the officer that the driver, who was later identified as Leigha Michelle Day, 21, had left the car and ran down an embankment, according to WFLA. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Ms...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prague#Vocational School#Education#Czech
ABC 15 News

Man released from Arizona prison in 2020 killed in Missouri after shooting 3 officers

JOPLIN, MO — The police chief in Joplin, Missouri, says an officer who was among three shot on Tuesday “will not recover” from his injuries. Police Chief Sloan Rowland announced Thursday that patrol officer Jake Reed's family says he was being prepared to be an organ donor. Reed joined the Joplin police force in 2017.
PennLive.com

Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced

It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Father guilty of killing his 14-week-old daughter who died with 31 fractures and three brain bleeds

A father has been found guilty of the manslaughter of his baby daughter, who died after suffering a catastrophic brain injury.Christopher Easey, 31, of Little Thetford, Cambridgeshire, denied killing his 14-week-old daughter Eleanor before being found guilty of her manslaughter and of neglect, following a 10-week trial at Norwich Crown Court, Norfolk Police said.Eleanor’s mother Carly Easey, 36, of Chedburgh, Suffolk was also found guilty of one count of neglect, police said. Both parents were initially charged with murder.The couple’s friends, colleagues and family members told detectives her parents fed Eleanor custard cream biscuits and lemon cheesecake, gave her squash...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX Carolina

‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old shot killed in school shooting releases statement

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a student has died and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School. A school resource officer at Tanglewood Middle School requested emergency backup just before 12:30 p.m. when deputies said a 12-year-old student was shot. Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson was transported to the hospital.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Daily Mail

Mother, 29, was heard begging to be spared during harrowing 999 call made while babysitter stabbed her and her husband to death: Killer, 53, is jailed for 34 years

A man who murdered a husband and wife while their child slept in the next room has been jailed for life. Stanley Elliot, 53, was handed two life sentences for the 'frenzied' stabbing of 'defenceless' Geoffrey Hibbert, 61, and his 29-year-old wife Michelle shortly after they returned home from a night out.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

LaKevia Jackson, Mother Of 1 Of Young Thug’s Kids, Shot Dead At 31

Click here to read the full article. LaKevia Jackson, mother to at least one of Young Thug’s 12 children, died following a dispute at a bowling alley in Atlanta on Thursday (March 17). The incident took place at the Metro Fun Center along Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta around 11 p.m. ET. The 31-year-old was attending a birthday celebration for her best friend. Tori Cooper of CBS46 spoke with Jackson’s mother, Sherina, who shared that there was “a fight over the bowling ball [and] then the suspect waited 20 minutes in the parking lot for LaKevia.”More from VIBE.comYoung Thug Offers Help...
americanmilitarynews.com

Cops killed, injured in ambush at MO hotel

A Missouri police officer was killed on Thursday in an apparent “ambush” at a hotel. A second officer was also injured in the incident. According to the Daily Journal Online, Bonne Terre Patrolman Lane Burns and Cpl. Garrett Worley responded to a reported disturbance at a Motel 6 in Bonne Terre around 12:24 a.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Spokesman Dallas Thompson said.
BONNE TERRE, MO
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
ABC News

ABC News

595K+
Followers
145K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy