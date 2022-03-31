The best moments of Amanda Jaeger at THV11

Modern Family has such a strong ensemble cast. From Ty Burrell's Phil Dunphy to Sophia Vergara's Gloria Pritchett, everyone has their moments and roles. The sprawling cast have a form of equality to them, all needing each other, and all just as important as each other. However, everyone's favorite ginger lawyer, Mitch Pritchett (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) may get overlooked at times. With his partner Cameron "Cam" Tucker (Eric Stonestreet) being a powerhouse of personality, and his daughter, Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons), being a chaotic bundle of sass, Mitchell Pritchett is less rambunctious than members of his immediate and extended family. Yet, he has some incredible moments that have us crying with laughter and cringing in embarrassment. Jessie Tyler Ferguson gives a relatable and nuanced performance that's equal parts catty, equal parts shy, and equal parts lovable. For someone so neurotically buttoned-up and overanalyical, Mitchell's moments of reckless abandon make some of the most satisfying of the entire show.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO